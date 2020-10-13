After an emotional roller coaster weekend, in which a false positive on a COVID-19 test made it look like its season was over, the Kuna girls soccer team is going to state.
Kuna beat Mountain View 4-0 on Tuesday in a winner-to-state game at the 4A District III Tournament. Zoe Pinkerton, Lexy Haws, Jayla Ponce and Amina Bah each scored for Kuna, while Melanie Johnson made nine saves to earn the shutout.
Just five days earlier, it appeared Kuna’s run at the district tournament before it even started. On Thursday, a day before Kuna was supposed to compete in a play-in game against Skyview, the team announced a member of the varsity team had tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing by Central District Health determined that the entire varsity team had been exposed and would need to quarantine for 14 days.
The following day, CDH notified the Kuna School District that there had been a reporting error between the testing lab and medical provider. The corrected result meant the team had not been exposed and was able to play. The district reshuffled Saturday’s schedule, allowing Kuna to play in the first game that day.
Kuna will be the fourth seed from District III at next week’s 5A State Tournament and will face the winner of Thursday’s 5A District V-VI championship game between Highland and Madison in the first round. Kuna’s game is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Lake City High.
TIMBERLINE 2, EAGLE 1: Timberline qualified for the 5A State Playoffs.
No statistics were reported.
Eagle will face Mountain View today with the winner advancing to a state play-in game.
MIDDLETON 2, RIDGEVUE 0: Grace Moore and Gracie Schmitt both scored for Middleton, as the Vikings kept their season going in an elimination game at the 4A District III Tournament.
Middleton advances to the third-place game where it will face Nampa or Vallivue with the winner advancing to a state play-in game.
BOYS SOCCER
BOISE 3, SKYVIEW 1: A day after being upset by Eagle, the 5A District III Tournament’s top seed from the East Division qualified for the 5A State Playoffs.
Toby Caldara had a goal and assists, while Cory Caldwell and Calvin Warren also scored. Jack Goode had two assists.
The Brave will face the winner of today’s 5A District I-II championship game between Lake City and Post falls in the first round of the tournament on Oct. 22 at Post Falls High.
Alec Martin had four saves in net for Boise.
TIMBERLINE 1, CENTENNIAL 0: Timberline advanced to the 5A State Tournament with a victory in a winner-to-state game.
No statistics were reported.
Centennial and Skyview will play today with the winner advancing to a state play-in game.
VOLLEYBALL
RIDGEVUE 3, EMMETT 0: Whitney Stettler had 15 kills, while Reiss McIntrye had nine kills as Ridgevue earned a 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 win against Emmett in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play.
Lexi Krmpotich had 21 assists for the Warhawks.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2: Rocky Mountain won 25-16, 16-25, 25-21, 21-25, 16-14 in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play.
No statistics were reported.
PARMA 3, MCCALL-DONNELLY 0: Sam Graham had 10 kills and Maggie Shaw had 12 digs, as Parma won 25-18, 25-5, 25-8 in 3A Snake River Valley Conference play.
Katie Compas had 24 assists to go with eight kills for the Panthers (16-1, 8-1 3A SRV).
MELBA 3, COMPASS CHARTER 0: Melba won 25-13, 25-15, 25-20 in 2A Western Idaho Conference play.
No statistics were reported.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 3, MARSING 0: Nampa Christian won 25-9, 25-13, 25-8 in 2A WIC play.
No statistics were reported.