The high school football season's first Treasure Valley race could be decided this afternoon.
Capital hosts Timberline in a 4 p.m. game between the final two 5A Southern Idaho Conference East Division unbeatens.
If Capital (2-0) wins, the Eagles will clinch the title and play in the conference championship game in two weeks against the 5A Southern Idaho Conference West Division champion. With a win, the Eagles would be a game ahead of both Timberline and Skyview, which is playing Highland in a nonconfernce game tonight, with one week remaining in the regular season. The Eagles would hold a tiebreaker over both teams, having already beaten Skyview 55-12 in their season opener on Sept. 25.
A Timberline (2-0) win would put the Wolves alone in first place, but they would still need a win against Skyview next week to claim the title outright. A Hawks win in the game, coupled with a Capital win over Borah next week, would put the division in a three-way tie.
EMMETT, MIDDLETON SQUARE OFF IN 4A SIC SHOWDOWN
On Tuesday, Emmett got the news that its football game last week against Caldwell, which was canceled at halftime, would be ruled a 35-0 victory in its favor.
With that ordeal behind them, Huskies football coach Rich Hargitt said that his team could focus on its chance for the 4A Southern Idaho Conference crown and game against Middleton tonight. The Huskies host the Vikings in a game that kicks off at 7.
By being awarded the win against Caldwell, Emmett (4-2, 3-1 4A SIC) pulled into a four-way tie for first place in the conference standings with Bishop Kelly, Vallivue and Nampa. Bishop Kelly temporarily moved a half game in front of the pack on Wednesday, when Caldwell forfeited its game against the Knights scheduled for tonight. Caldwell forfeited the game due to player eligibility concerns.
For Middleton (4-2, 2-2), a loss tonight would effectively kill its conference title hopes. At that point, the Vikings would be two games behind both Bishop Kelly and Emmett — with losses against both squads — with two games remaining in the regular season. Coupled with a Vallivue win against Columbia, it would mathematically eliminate Middleton from any miracle scenario where the Vikings could get a share of the title. Vallivue, which has already beaten the Vikings, faces Bishop Kelly and Emmett in the final two weeks of the regular season.