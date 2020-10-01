The 4A Southern Idaho Conference's playoff picture could begin to come into clearer focus tonight.
Or, it could end the day murkier than ever.
Two games feature four of the top five teams in the conference today as conference leader Vallivue (5-0, 3-0 4A SIC) travels to face Nampa (2-1, 2-1) at Bulldog Bowl, while Middleton (3-1, 1-1) host Bishop Kelly (2-1, 2-1). The two games could go a long way toward deciding which teams get the SIC's four automatic bids to the state playoffs with three weeks left in the regular season.
Emmett (3-2, 2-1), which is also in the mix, faces winless Caldwell (0-2, 0-2) tonight. All five teams currently with zero or one conference loss could potentially get into the playoffs, as there are four at-large bids this season in the 4A classification.
For Vallivue, a win against Nampa would all but secure one of the four automatic bids from District III. The Falcons would hold a two-game lead over both Nampa and the loser of the Middleton-Bishop Kelly game, which would sit tied for fourth place in the conference. Vallivue would then hold wins over both Nampa and Middleton, with the Bulldogs and Vikings scheduled to meet on Oct. 16. So with a win and a Middleton loss tonight, the Falcons could mathematically secure their spot in the playoffs with a win against Columbia next week.
However, if Nampa is able to top the Falcons, it would throw out any sense of clarity in the conference, at least for the time being.
In that scenario, Vallivue, Nampa, the Bishop Kelly-Middleton winner and Emmett — assuming the Huskies beat Caldwell — would be in a four-way tie for first with the Bishop Kelly-Middleton loser sitting one game behind them.
Under this scenario, Nampa might actually have a slight advantage, at least in terms of tiebreakers. While the other three teams tied for first-place would have two games left against the other contending teams, the Bulldogs would have one, a game against Middleton. And while the other three teams tied for first would have a 1-1 record against the other contenders — and the Middleton-Bishop Kelly loser having an 0-2 record — Nampa would be 2-1, holding wins against Vallivue and Emmett and a loss to Bishop Kelly.
COVID SPIKE IN EMMETT APPEARS TO MISS FOOTBALL TEAM: Despite more than 44 students at Emmett High being quarantined due to contact with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, the Huskies' football team seems to have avoided being affected.
Emmett athletic director Gavin Watson and football coach Rich Hargitt told the Emmett Messenger Index, the Idaho Press' sister paper, that no football players have been placed in quarantine.
The school district released data on COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after having to shut down Emmett High for deep cleaning after one student tested positive for the virus and two more probable cases were confirmed.
By Tuesday, a second student at the high school had tested positive and seven students were defined as probable cases, people who doctors or Southwest District Health determine have COVID-19 symptoms and exposure to a confirmed case.
Emmett Schools Superintendent Craig Woods said in a release that all confirmed and probable cases in the district can be traced back to family members who tested positive.
Quarantined means anybody who came in contact with a confirmed or probable case. Including the 44 students at Emmett High, the district has 134 quarantined students and five quarantined staff. Two of the quarantined staff are from the high school.
On Thursday, the school district offered free COVID testing for any quarantined students or staff through Crush The Curve Idaho. The district expects results to be back in time for a special board meeting on Monday night.