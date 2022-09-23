The Rocky Mountain football team used five second quarter touchdowns to blow open its game against Centennial on Friday.
Leading 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Grizzlies scored 34 points for a 41-6 halftime lead in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division game.
Quarterback Tegan Sweaney completed 10 of 13 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns for the No. 1-ranked Grizzlies (5-0 overall, 2-0 Foothills). Running back Taeshaun Reece rushed 10 times for 85 yards and a touchdown and wide receiver Luke Lichini had four catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
Centennial fell to 0-5, 0-2.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 50, BOISE 7: Running back Justin McGee scored four touchdowns to lead the Mavericks (3-2, 3-0) to the win over the Brave (2-3, 0-3) in a 5A SIC River Division game.
CAPITAL 27, TIMBERLINE 14: The Eagles (2-3, 2-0) held off the Wolves (0-5, 0-2) in a 5A SIC Foothills game.
MIDDLETON 42, THUNDER RIDGE 7: The Vikings (3-2) exploded for all of their points in the first half in the nonleague win in Idaho Falls.
Vikings quarterback Dekker Hagler completed 6 of 8 for 232 yards and three touchdowns.
BISHOP KELLY 35, VALLIVUE 6: The Knights (5-0, 2-0) topped the Falcons (2-3, 2-1) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Quarterback Hadley Smith completed 9 of 13 attempts for 161 yards and a touchdown. Running back Peter Minnaert scored two touchdowns.
Tyson Fox led Vallivue, rushing for 142 yards and a touchdown.
SKYVIEW 28, COLUMBIA 12: The Wildcats (1-4, 0-2) pulled within 14-12 early in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks (1-5, 1-2) pulled away in the 4A SIC game.
RIDGEVUE 35, CALDWELL 13: The Warhawks (1-3) broke through for their first win in the nonleague game against the Cougars (0-6).
MELBA 55, VALE (ORE.) 12: Cache Beus completed 16 of 20 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs (4-1) in the nonleague game.
Noah West-Barance had seven catches for 196 yards and one touchdown.
NOTUS 64, WILDER 14: The Pirates (4-1, 1-0) opened a 53-0 lead and never looked back in the Western Conference game against the Wildcats.
Carter Woodland rushed for 156 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead Notus.