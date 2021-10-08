For a half the Timberline football team had the defending 5A state champion Rocky Mountain Grizzlies right where it wanted them.
Then in the second half, Rocky Mountain tossed a shut out and pulled out a 30-16 victory in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division game Friday at Dona Larsen Park.
Rocky Mountain (6-1, 3-0) will play host to Meridian (5-2, 3-1) to decide the Foothills Division title next week.
Timberline (4-3, 1-3) and Rocky Mountain went to halftime tied 16-16. In fact, the Wolves led twice in the first half.
Rocky Mountain quarterback Tegan Sweaney completed 10 of 20 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Wolves quarterback Wade Zenner completed 15 of 24 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
CENTENNIAL 35, KUNA 25: The Patriots took advantage of turnovers in a turnover-filled 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division game.
Centennial's Jacob Carney returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown. He stole it from a Kuna player near the goal line.
Then in the final minute, Carney returned an interception 73 yards for a touchdown, providing the final cushion.
Kuna's Isaac Garcia scored on a 9-yard run to give the Kaveman an 18-13 lead with 1:04 left in the second quarter. That's where the score would stand at halftime.
The Kavemen took a 25-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
MERIDIAN 48, BOISE 7: The Warriors (5-2, 3-1) built a 42-7 lead by halftime in the 5A SIC Foothills Division game against the Brave (1-6, 0-3).
Warriors quarterback Malakai Martinez completed 8 of 11 passes for 86 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Kross Antonnacchi rushed for 164 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns.
BISHOP KELLY 55, CALDWELL 6: The Knights (5-2, 4-1) hummed along, building a 41-0 lead by halftime in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
It was 55-0 by the end of the third quarter.
Seth Knothe led Bishop Kelly, rushing for 169 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns.
Bishop Kelly quarterback Hadley Smith completed 9 of 12 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Zaylor Bruegeman led Caldwell, completed 12 of 21 passes for 101 yards and the Cougars' touchdown.
NAMPA 55, COLUMBIA 20: The Bulldogs (3-4, 3-2) pulled away in the second half in the 4A SIC game.
The Bulldogs led 34-14 at halftime.
Daniel Carrillo led Nampa with 166 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Quarterback Gabe Navarro completed 8 of 15 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
Trey Weaver led Columbia (2-5, 2-3) with nine receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.
VALLIVUE 34, RIDGEVUE 0: The Falcons topped the Warhawks in a 4A SIC game.
Vallivue led 28-0 at halftime.
Vallivue put up 410 yards of total offense to 140 for Ridgevue. The Falcons rushed for 299.
HOMEDALE 48, PAYETTE 0: The No. 1-ranked Trojans (7-0, 3-0) scored 35 points in the second half to run away from the Pirates (3-4, 1-3) in a Snake River Valley game.
Hayden Kincheloe led Homedale, rushing for 343 yards on 26 carries and four touchdown. Quarterback Jaxon Dines completed 9 of 15 passes for 106 yards.
Quarterback Abe Rodriguez led Payette, completing 15 of 32 passes for 104 yards.
Homedale plays host to Weiser next week in a matchup of the top two 3A teams in the state.
WEISER 52, McCALL-DONNELLY 0: The Wolverines scored an easy road win over the Vandals in a SRV game.
FRUITLAND 35, PARMA 0: The Grizzlies cruised to a win over the Panthers in an SRV game.
MELBA 33, NEW PLYMOUTH 8: The Mustangs (5-2, 3-0) handled the Pilgrims (2-4, 0-2) in a Western Idaho Conference game.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 28, DECLO 20: The Trojans (6-1) held off the Hornets in a big road win in a nonleague game.
NOTUS 54, HAGERMAN 12: The Pirates (5-1) handled Hagerman in a nonleague game.
The Pirates built a 48-0 lead by halftime.
Tristan Aspiazu led Notus with 117 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. Carter Woodland had three carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter.