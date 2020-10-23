The Skyview football team threw a shutout win it counted most Friday.
Skyview's defense held visiting Kuna scoreless in the fourth quarter, and the Hawks went on to a 34-14 win in a 5A seeding game.
The Hawks (4-2) earned the Southern Idaho Conference's third seed to the state playoffs, which begin next week.
Skyview quarterback Clayton Franssen led the way. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed for 86 yards and another touchdown.
Quarterback Sean Austin led Kuna (1-6), passing for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
MERIDIAN 33, BORAH 0: The Warriors (4-2) pulled away in the second half in the win over the Lions (0-5) in a 5A seeding game.
The Warriors earned the fifth seed from the SIC to the state playoffs.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 39, TIMBERLINE 14: The Mavericks (3-3) held off the Wolves (2-3) in a 5A seeding game.
Timberline will await the outcome of other games around the state to see if it earns an at-large bid to the state playoffs.
EAGLE 48, CENTENNIAL 6: The Mustangs' high-powered offense coasted past the Patriots (0-5) in a 5A seeding game.
The Mustangs (5-1) earned the 5A SIC's fourth seed to the state playoffs.
BISHOP KELLY 54, RIDGEVUE 7: The Knights (6-1, 6-1) ran away from the Warhawks (3-6, 1-6) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference finale.
The Knights will have to wait until tonight to find out if they captured the league title. Emmett visits Vallivue and a Vallivue win gives Bishop Kelly the title.
Bishop Kelly built a 27-0 lead in the first half, and the Knights added another 27 points in the third quarter.
Seth Knothe rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Keegan Croteau completed 6 of 9 passes for two touchdowns.
Jesus Valdivia led Ridgevue with 53 yards rushing and a touchdown.
MIDDLETON 41, COLUMBIA 14: The Vikings (6-3, 4-3) overwhelmed the Wildcats (2-5, 2-5) in a 4A SIC game.
WEISER 42, PARMA 0: The Wolverines (4-4) overwhelmed the Panthers (0-8) in a Snake River Valley finale.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 36, COLE VALLEY 26: The Trojans (4-5, 2-2) rallied to knock off the Chargers (3-4, 1-3) in a 2A Western Idaho Conference game.
The Trojans trailed 26-22 before scoring the game's final 14 points.
Dane Bradshaw was a workhorse for the Trojans, rushing for 259 yards on 20 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
NEW PLYMOUTH 50, MARSING 23: The Pilgrims (5-3, 3-1) got off to a fast start in the win over the Huskies (2-5, 0-4) in a 2A WIC game.
Erin Vian rushed for 127 yards on eight carries and Spencer Lyman added 119 on eight attempts for two touchdowns.
MELBA 35, GRANGEVILLE 20: The Mustangs (6-1), who wrapped up a league title last week, got past the visiting Bulldogs in a nonleague game.
Zane Helm led Melba with 146 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Trace Stimpson added 87 yards on 15 attempts and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Henry Clark passed for 116 yards and two touchdowns.