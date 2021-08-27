The renewing of the rivalry turned out to be one-sided Friday.
Skyview cruised past city rival Columbia 41-6 in a nonleague opener.
The Hawks scored twice in the first quarter and led 20-6 at halftime. They added three more touchdowns in the third quarter.
Antonio Fifta led Skyview, rushing for 100 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns. Quarterback Max Cutforth rushed for two touchdowns and completed 9 of 19 passes for 158 yards and a TD.
Ikaika Ho led Columbia, rushing for 79 yards on 16 carries.
TIMBERLINE 48, BORAH 29: The Wolves rode the arm and leg of quarterback Wade Zenner in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference cross-divisional opener at Dona Larsen Park.
After Borah tied the game at 7-7 early, Taylor Marcum took the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
Borah regained the lead briefly at 22-21 before Zenner scrambled 54 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, putting Timberline up 28-22 at halftime.
It was all Timberline in the second half.
HOMEDALE 36, CALDWELL 24: The Trojans openeda 14-0 lead in the first quarter of the nonleague game and extended the advantage to 28-16 in the third quarter.
The Trojans finished with 403 yards total offense with 256 coming on the ground.
Quarterback Jaxon Dines completed 9 of 11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead Homedale. He also rushed for 63 yards on nine attempts.
Rylan Binford led Caldwell on the ground, gaining 179 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns.
Zaylor Bruegemen led Caldwell, completing 12 of 19 passes for 134 yards and one TD.
WEISER 35, BUHL 6: The Wolverines had no difficulty in the road win over the Indians in a nonleague game.
TWIN FALLS 28, VALLIVUE 14: The Bruins opened a 14-0 lead over the visiting Falcons in the first quarter and didn’t look back in the nonleague game.
Vallivue pulled within 14-6 with 13 seconds to go in the first half when quarterback Casey Cope threw an 8-yard pass to Dre Gonzalez.
Twin Falls led 29-7 in the fourth quarter when Brandon Bailey scored on a 15-yard run for Vallivue.
RIDGEVUE AT CENTURY, CANCELED: The nonleague opener for the Warhawks was canceled because Ridgevue didn’t have enough players, according to a Tweet from KTVB.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 40, WENDELL 12: The Trojans handled the visiting Trojans in a nonleague game.
Quarterback Landon Cheney completed 8 of 16 passes for 312 yards and five touchdowns for Nampa Christian. Dane Bradshaw had 69 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Wide receiver Josh Tersma caught four passes from Cheney for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
MARSING 48, VALLEY 6: The Huskies started the season off with a bang in the nonleague road victory over the Vikings.
NOTUS 54, TRI-VALLEY 12: The Pirates scored 40 points in the first quarter in the easy nonleague opening win at home.
Carter Woodland led Notus with 210 yards on 11 carries and four touchdowns. Tristan Aspiazu added 134 yards on six carries.
Julian Gallegas and Aaron Jiminez each had five tackles and a sack.
EMMETT 42, BOISE 7: The Huskies started strong and didn’t let up in the nonleague opener against the visiting Brave.
MIDDLETON 40, ELKO (NEV.) 7: The Vikings enjoyed a good start in the nonleague win over the visitors from Nevada.
WILDER 52, SALMON RIVER 0: The Wildcats scored the big shut out in a nonleague road victory.
NEW PLYMOUTH 12, PARMA 0: The Pilgrims shut out the Panthers in the nonleague opener.
FRUITLAND 20, MELBA 16: The visiting Grizzlies stopped the Mustangs in the nonleague opener.
LEWISTON 49, KUNA 31: The Bengals opened a big early lead on the visiting Kavemen in a nonleague game.
The Bengals’ Jared Jelinek returned an interception in the end zone 104 yards for a touchdown, extending Lewiston’s lead to 36-18 in the third quarter.
Kuna tightened things up but came up short.