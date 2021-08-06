The Ridgevue football team is still looking for some sort of sustained success on the field.
Through the first five years of the program’s existence, finding an identity has proven difficult, as the Warhawks have picked up a total of 10 wins.
In 2020, Ridgevue finished with two wins for the third consecutive season. The team had five All-4A Southern Idaho Conference players on its roster last season, but all five have graduated.
With the 2021 season opening, new Warhawks get the opportunity to leave their mark on this relatively new program, and start moving things in the right direction.
"We got a lot of guys that have a chance to play,” coach Tom DeWitz said. “Competition has been good this summer and we’ll see how it shakes out.”
Ridgevue will have four offensive starters and five defensive starters returning from last year’s team, but the Warhawks do return about a dozen letter winners, all of whom played significant roles.
Quarterback Cole McDonald is back for his senior season after seeing his junior year cut short by an ACL injury. DeWitz said that McDonald is recovered from the injury and has looked spectacular throughout the summer.
Having a healthy McDonald will be key for the Warhawks not just from a talent perspective, but from a leadership perspective, too.
“Cole’s a natural leader, he’s our ASB president in school, he’s got a 3.96 GPA, he’s involved in a lot of things,” said DeWitz. “He’s big strong and athletic and we’re going to ask a lot of things from him. We’re a zone read on run, we do a lot of read and we do a lot of option in the run game. We’re going to RPO quite a bit, where Cole has the option to hand it off or throw it. He’s going to be our strength offensively, and we need him to make good decisions.”
Senior Skylar Mullin is currently expected to be the starting tailback for the Warhawks. He had a few carries last season, but DeWitz has been impressed in the work he has put in during the offseason, elevating his standing in the run game.
“In the spring he got the chance to be that guy and he hasn’t let it go,” DeWitz said. “We’ve had some guys that want to compete in that position, buy Skylar’s been here for four years, been a part of the program, been in my weights program for four years and he’s not going give up the position easily.”
Junior Jaxson Bauscher is a returning starter at the receiver position, and figure’s to be McDonald’s top target. But junior Mitchell Basterrechea, senior Jacob Kachur and senior twins Luke and Jake Nelson — who transferred in from California — give the quarterback options to spread the ball around.
The Warhawks have two returning starters on the offensive line in seniors Massimo Valle and junior Demond Portis. With the experience and size, DeWitz expects the line to be the strength of the Warhakws’ offense.
Valle, with his 5-foot-10, 280-pound frame will also serve as a gap filler on the defensive line and could be someone who picks up awards at the end of the year, his coach says.
“Mass is our best lineman and he might be an all-league sort of guy,” DeWitz said. “He’s got some talent, has been working hard in the weight room and he had a great summer.”
Senior Bryce Pryor and junior Isak Pitones will surround Valle at the defensive end positions, providing the Warhawks with a solid front, but DeWitz says the talent of the defense will especially shine at the linebacking position.
Inside linebackers Zack Saulls and Juan Santiago both return to give Ridgevue strength in the middle of the defense. Saulls was the Warhawks’ leading tackler last year, with 40.
“It’s huge, we’re young in some other spots on defense,” DeWitz said. “We’re still trying to figure out our secondary. Outside linebackers are okay, but having those two guys inside, who were both starters for us last year and don’t get rattled, who have seen it all, really helps us on defense and gives us a decent identity there.”
Junior Trevor Warren will be the lone returning starter in the defensive backfield and will move from corner to safety. Angell Ortega, another transfer from California, will also get a chance in the secondary this year, while DeWitz said Kachur and Basterrechea have also looked good in that position.