It was a wild night in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference.
Nampa held off Vallviue 39-38 as both teams fought valiantly in the fourth quarter Friday.
The Bulldogs (2-4, 2-2) took a 21-16 lead into halftime.
Gabe Navarro completed 16 of 29 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns to lead Nampa. Daniel Carrillo added 121 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns and Trais Higgins caught eight passes for 193 yards and a touchdown.
Vallivue (4-2, 2-2) finished with 273 yards rushing.
COLUMBIA 22, RIDGEVUE 21: The Wildcats (2-4, 2-2) used a fourth quarter touchdown to knock off the Warhawks (0-5, 0-4) in a 4A SIC game.
Manuel Variz scored on a 3-yard run and Ikaika Ho got the 2-point conversion for the winning margin.
Ho rushed for 98 yards on 23 carriees and quarterback Matt Davis threw for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Angell Ortega caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Grayson Heil to give Columbia a 21-14 lead in the third quarter.
The teams played to a 14-14 tie at halftime.
Heil completed 14 of 21 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
EMMETT 53, CALDWELL 8: The Huskies (5-1, 4-0) cruised past the visiting Cougars (0-6, 0-4) in a 4A SIC game.
The Huskies scored on six possessions in building a 39-8 lead by halftime. Quarterback Caden Young had two rushing and two passing touchdowns in the first half and Ry Fullerton had two rushing touchdowns.
HOMEDALE 54, PARMA 0: The No.1-ranked Trojans (6-0, 2-0) built a 41-0 led by halftime in the Snake River Valley Conference game.
The Trojans outgained the Panthers 398-144.
Running back Hayden Kincheloe led Homedale with 105 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jaxon Dines completed 9 of 14 attempts for 129 yards and three touchdowns.
Parma quarterback Stetson Pinz completed 9 of 19 passes for 88 yards.
Trenton Fisher, Omar Rios and Willy Haun led Homedale's defense with seven tackles each.
WEISER 67, PAYETTE 0: The No. 2-ranked Wolverines (6-0, 2-0) cruised past the Pirates in an SRV game.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 43, NEW PLYMOUTH 14: The Trojans (4-1, 2-0) opened a 22-0 lead in the first quarter in the Western Idaho Conference win over the Pilgrims (2-3, 0-1).
Quarterback Landon Cheney completed 8 of 13 for 152 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown. Running back Dane Bradshaw rushed for 214 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.
NOTUS 60, IDAHO CITY 14: The Pirates (4-1, 1-0) ran away with the league victory.
Carter Woodland rushed for 212 yards on 13 carries and scored four times. He also had 10 tackles and one forced fumble.
Elijah Martin had 115 yards receiving and one touchdown. He had 18 tackles.
WILDER 54, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 14: The Wildcats (4-2, 2-0) had no difficulties in the win over the Grizzlies (0-5, 0-3).
Moises Perez had 100 yards total offense and a touchdown and Kyevan Gephart threw three touchdowns passes.