Subscribe
Defense and ball control led visiting Homedale past Weiser 21-7 in a big Snake River Valley showdown Friday.
Second-ranked Homedale 14-7 at halftime before adding a touchdown in the third quarter.
Homedale improved to 6-1 overall, 3-0 in league. Losing for the first time this season, Weiser is 6-1 and 2-1.
The Trojans turned back Weiser possessions time and time again.
Running back Trenton Fisher led Homedale with 132 yards on 21 carries. Quarterback Jaxon Dines completed 6 of 11 for 156 and two touchdowns.
Weiser quarterback Andrew Enders finished with 73 yards rushing on 14 attempts.
The Wolverines scored on a Noah Eriksen 87-yard kickoff return.
EAGLE 28, MOUNTAIN VIEW 19: The Mustangs (5-2, 5-0 5A SIC River Division) took control of their division with the win over the Mavericks (4-3, 4-1).
OWYHEE 20, KUNA 17: The Storm held off the Kavemen in the back-and-forth battle in a 5A SIC River Division game.
Owyhee improved to 4-4, 2-4. Kuna falls to 3-4, 1-4.
MIDDLETON 49, CAPITAL 21: The Vikings opened a 42-0 lead, handling the Eagles in a 5A SIC Foothills Division game.
The Vikings moved into third place at 2-2, 5-2 overall. Capital fell to 2-2, 2-5.
BORAH 29, BOISE 14: The Lions cruised past the Brave in a 5A SIC River Division game at Dona Larsen Park.
Borah improved to 4-3, 2-3. Boise fell to 2-5, 0-5.
NAMPA 34, SKYVIEW 20: The Bulldogs (5-2) were too much for the Hawks in the nonleague game.
Running back Daniel Carrillo did the heavy lifiting, rushing for 308 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.
VALLIVUE 58, CALDWELL 3: The Falcons handled the Cougars in a nonleague game.
Tyson Fox led Vallivue (4-3) with 210 yards on eight carries and four touchdowns.
Julissa Caceres accounted for Caldwell's points, kicking a 30-yard field goal.
MELBA 58, MARSING 22: The Mustangs (6-1, 2-0) handled the Huskies in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Quarterback Cache Beus completed 9 of 11 passes for 140 yards and four touchdowns to lead Melba.
NOTUS 74, IDAHO CITY 14: The Pirates led 58-0 at halftime in the Western Idaho Conference game.
Carter Woodland led Notus (5-1, 2-0) with 156 yards on eight carries and four touchdowns. He also had an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.