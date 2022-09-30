For a quarter the Capital football team stayed with No. 1-ranked Rocky Mountain.
But the dam broke in the second and third quarters as the Grizzlies pulled away 63-0 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division game Friday.
Rocky Mountain (6-0 overall, 3-0 Foothills) scored three touchdowns in the second and third quarters to take control.
Quarterback Tegan Sweaney completed 15 of 24 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Five running backs combined for six touchdowns.
Capital fell to 2-4, 2-1.
NAMPA 26, OWYHEE 24: The Bulldogs (4-2, 4-1) held off the Storm (3-4, 1-4) in a 5A SIC River Division game.
Running back Daniel Carrillo led Nampa with 116 yards rushing on 21 carries and two touchdowns.
Cade Walker led Owyhee, rushing for 144 yards on 23 attempts and one touchdown.
MERIDIAN 48, CENTENNIAL 0: The Warriors ran over the Patriots in a 5A SIC Foothills Division game.
The Warriors (6-0, 3-0) built a 35-0 lead by halftime. They rushed for 249 yards and held Centennial (0-6, 0-3) to 76 yards total offense.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 45, KUNA 17: The Mavericks (4-2, 4-0) fought off the pesky Kavemen (3-3, 1-3) before pulling away in the 5A SIC River Division game.
MIDDLETON 41, TIMBERLINE 14: The Vikings (4-2, 1-2) erupted for 34 points in the second quarter against the visiting Wolves (0-6, 0-3) in the 5A SIC Foothills Division game.
Isaac Westhora led Middleton with 87 yards rushing on five carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Dekker Hagler completed 18 of 30 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Tate Johansen had 11 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
VALLIVUE 46, RIDGEVUE 14: The Falcons handled the Warhawks in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Falcons (3-3, 3-1) led 40-6 at halftime. Tyson Fox rushed for 264 yards and two touchdowns and Koa Maio added 155 yards and four touchdowns.
Vallivue finished with 604 yards total offense. Ridgevue (1-4, 1-2) had 162 yards.
EMMETT 42, COLUMBIA 0: The Huskies (5-1, 2-0) handled the visiting Wildcats (1-5, 0-3) in a 4A SIC game.
Quarterback Dakota Perry passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another.
BISHOP KELLY 63, BURLEY 14: The Knights (6-0) fought off the visiting Bobcats (4-2) before pouring it on the final three quarters in a nonleague game.
HOMEDALE 42, PAYETTE 0: The Trojans were too much for the Pirates in a Snake River Valley game.
The Trojans (5-1, 2-0) led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Homedale quarterback Jaxon Dines completed 10 of 12 attempts for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Trojans running back Trent Fisher led the attack on the ground with 143 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns.
WEISER 47, MCCALL-DONNELLY 13: It was a tightly contested game for a half before the defending champion Wolverines (6-0, 2-0) pulled away from the visiting Vandals (2-2, 0-2) in a Snake River Valley game.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 38, MARSING 6: The Trojans (2-4, 1-1) cruised past the Huskies (1-5, 0-2) in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Nampa Christian quarterback Aiden Thompson completed 18 of 21 attempts for 278 yards and a touchdown. Running back Matthew Nevarez rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns.