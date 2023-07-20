It wasn’t that long ago that Fruitland was considered one of the elite football teams in the 3A classification.
From 2006-17, the Grizzlies made state championship game appearances in 11 of 12 years, taking home state titles in 2006, ‘10, ‘16 and ‘17. In recent years, however, that necessarily hasn’t been the case.
Playbook stealing and hazing scandals rocked the program in the early part of this decade and long-time coach Ryan Tracy left after the Grizzlies missed the state playoffs in 2021.
They came in with a new coach in 2022, but the week of the first game of the season a coaching shift pushed Dane Cook to a role as an assistant and promoted Jordan Gross to head coach.
Gross — a Fruitland alum and three-time NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman — led the Grizzlies to a state playoff win after an 0-3 start to the season.
Having spent an entire offseason as the Fruitland coach now, Gross is hoping the stability can lead the program back to the heights it was at a decade ago.
“The last couple of seasons at Fruitland have had our share of change for a number of reasons,” said Gross, who is in his fourth season on Fruitland’s staff. “But the tradition of Fruitland still holds strong and true here. It’s been a lot of fun being a consistent figure for the last 10 months on campus, in the weight room and with the football program, reminding the kids of the history and what happened here at Fruitland in the past and where we’re working back to.”
After all the coaching drama and slow start to the year, Fruitland was able to rebound for five straight wins midseason. The Grizzlies picked up a 27-14 road playoff win at Snake River before falling to eventual state champion Sugar-Salem in the quarterfinals.
“Definitely, everybody would love to go out on top,” Gross said. “But I’m very, very proud of what we accomplished last year, and it was the beginning of what we’re looking to carry forward this year.”
But Gross admits that the Grizzlies will look new to fans, as Fruitland graduated a large senior class from last year.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Just two all-conference players, second-team linebacker Quinn Hood and honorable mention running back Josh Proctor return. But the Grizzlies will have six offensive and five defensive starters returning, with several new faces eager to prove themselves.
Among those is a freshman who Gross said the Trojans are leaning toward starting and one who might have a familiar last name to football fans around the Treasure Valley. Titus Vidlak — the younger brother of former Boise State quarterback Sam Vidlak, who’s currently vying for the starting job at Montana, and son of Fruitland offensive coordinator Mark Vidlak — has impressed Gross with his maturity and has the potential to be something special, the coach said.
“He’s a very mature kid,” Gross said. “By that, I mean emotionally, socially, he’s been brought up in a quarterback family, so he knows what the position entails.”
Coye Coffman, a midseason callup to varsity last season, is expected to be one of Fruitland’s top pass targets, along with Jack Dressen, who Gross said has a long body that will help him make plays downfield. Sophomore Spencer Tracy is another receiver Gross is excited about.
Proctor is expected to have a heavy role at running back again, but Coffman has the potential to move back to that position as needed and Austin Tesnohlidek will also see carries.
On the offensive line, tackle Justin Mordhurst and guard Joel Zamora return as starters, while sophomore Kelvin Obot will likely play in the other tackle spot and senior Joey Tristen could play at the other guard position. The center position is still up for grabs, Gross said, with Xander Eggers and Cole Tuttle being listed by the coach as two candidates.
Tristen and Johnathan Stines are retuning defensive ends, while Proctor will play along the interior defensive line. Junior Tony Navarrete is a 300-pound tackle who Gross said is under the radar but is a prime candidate to have a breakout year.
Hood, a state runner-up wrestler at 182 pounds last year, will lead the linebacking group. Brett Lee, Tanner Dickinson and Cason Priddy will likely see time there, as well.
“We got speed,” Gross said about the linebacking corps. “That’s one thing we’re not short on as a team, speed and athleticism. You look at our linebacker crew, we’ll be able to cover the field pretty darn well. What those guys are going to have to learn to do and fall in love with gap responsibility, downhill run game, because that’s our conference.”
While some of the linebackers have the ability to drop back to safety, the backfield will likely see Coffman, Tesnohlidek and Tracy vying for spots at corner. Dressen will be at one of the safety spots, while Ricky Cisneros can also play at corner or safety, wherever the Grizzlies need him.