The freshman brother of the senior starting quarterback powered the Meridian football team to victory Friday.
The Warriors (1-1) topped the Centennial Patriots (1-1) 41-0.
Zeke Martinez started in place of brother Malakai Martinez, who was injured in Meridian’s season-opening loss to Mountain View.
CAPITAL 49, OWYHEE 22: The visiting Eagles (2-0) breezed to the win over the Storm (0-2) in a 5A SIC River Division game.
It was Owyhee’s home opener.
EAGLE 42, KUNA 7: The Mustangs (2-0) handled the Kavemen (0-2) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference cross-divisional game.
The Mustangs built a 42-0 lead through three quarters.
BISHOP KELLY 45, BORAH 19: The Knights (1-1) bounced back from last-minute loss in their season opener to handle the Lions (0-2) in a nonleague game.
The Knights led 31-6 at halftime.
Bishop Kelly quarterback Hadley Smith completed 12 of 17 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. Running back Seth Knothe rushed for 103 yards on 23 attempts and two touchdowns.
Borah quarterback Korbin McCarney completed 17 of 28 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns.
BOISE 65, CALDWELL 18: The Brave (1-1) zipped past the Cougars (0-2) in a nonleague game at Dona Larsen Park.
The Brave led 34-7 at halftime.
VALLIVUE 22, HILLCREST 14: The Falcons (1-1) rallied from a 14-8 halftime deficit to top the Knights (0-2) in their home opener.
Freshman Austin Belnap secured the win with a late interception.
MINICO 21, MIDDLETON 13: The visiting Spartans (3-0) intercepted a pass at the Vikings’ 1-yard line with 1:07 remaining to clinch the road victory.
The Spartans rallied from a 13-0 deficit.
Middleton (1-1) recovered a poor snap on fourth-and-2, taking possession at Minico’s 44 with 3:40 to go. But the Vikings turned it over on downs.
Moments later, Minico scored the clinching touchdown on a 56-yard run by Jafeth Bendale. He finished with 95 yards on 16 carries.
Vikings quarterback Ky McClure completed 32 of 47 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 59 yards. Tyler Medaris had nine catches for 115 yards.
LAKELAND 39, COLUMBIA 14: The Hawks (1-2) of Rathdrum, Idaho, opened a 19-0 lead over the Wildcats (0-2) by halftime in the nonleague game and didn’t look back.
The Hawks led 39-0 before Columbia scored the final two touchdowns.
WEISER 34, EMMETT 28: The Wolverines (2-0) held off the visiting Huskies (1-1) in an entertaining nonleague game.
The game was tied 14-14 at halftime and 28-28 going into the fourth quarter.
HOMEDALE 54, ONTARIO 8: The Trojans opened a 47-0 lead by halftime in the nonleague runaway over the visiting Tigers.
The Trojans (2-0) finished with 315 rushing yards to -1 for Ontario.
Homedale quarterback Jaxon Dines rushed for 133 yards and scored twice and passed for 114 yards and three touchdowns. Rylan Binford added 90 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
FRUITLAND 47, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 18: The Grizzlies (2-) opened a 28-12 lead in the win over the Trojans (1-1) in a nonleague game.
The Grizzlies had 435 yards total offense to Nampa Christian’s 351.
Nampa Christian quarterback Landon Cheney passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns and running back Dane Bradshaw had 122 yards and a touchdown.
NEW PLYMOUTH 24, PAYETTE 16: The visiting Pilgrims (2-0) stopped the Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game.
COLE VALLEY 16, NYSSA (ORE.) 0: The Chargers (2-0) posted a shut out in a nonleague game.
NOTUS 54, COUNCIL 12: The Pirates (2-0) stormed past the Lumberjacks in a nonleague game.
Running back Carter Woodland rushed for 331 yards on 21 carries and scored five touchdowns to lead the Pirates. Elijah Martin had 118 yards on 10 carries and Tristan Aspiazu added 93 on five attempts.