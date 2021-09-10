For the second year in a row, the Emmett football team opened 4A Southern Idaho Conference play upsetting Bishop Kelly.
The Huskies opened a 21-0 halftime lead and made that score stand up, throwing a shutout in the final two quarters for the 21-0 victory over the visiting Knights.
Emmett (2-1) went on to capture the conference championship after the impressive win last year.
The Huskies led 14-0 after the first period. Quarterback Caden Young threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Caseyn Pearson and Young scored on a 52-yard run with 7:09 to go in the opening period.
Young added a 33-yard score at the 10:06 mark of the second quarter. He rushed for 209 yards on 28 carries. Jeff Lockett added 76 on 22 attempts.
Young also had 55 yards passing.
Seth Knothe led Bishop Kelly (1-2) with 84 yards on 18 carries.
The Huskies took the opening kickoff on a 70-yard, six play drive that resulted in Young's touchdown pass.
Bishop Kelly was held on a three-and-out on its first possession, and that's Young got loose on his 52-yard run three snaps later.
Bishop Kelly entered the game as the No. 1-ranked 4A team in the state coaches' poll, but the Knights couldn't get their offense untracked.
A couple of promising Bishop Kelly drives in the second half were snuffed out by two interceptions. Following the third pick of the game, Emmett ran out the final 7 minutes before taking a knee.
Young connected on his first four passes in the game for 64 yards and the score.
MERIDIAN 52, TIMBERLINE 7: Kross Antonnacchi got things rolling quickly for the Warriors.
Antonnacchi scored on a 92-yard kickoff return, and the route was on in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division opener for both teams.
Antonnacchi finished with three touchdowns.
Meridian improved to 2-1 and Timberline suffered its first loss after a 2-0 start.
Antonacchi finished with 114 yards on 16 carries. Freshman quarterback Ezekiel Martinez completed 13 of 15 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.
CAPITAL 41, CENTENNIAL 11: The Eagles (3-0, 2-0) cruised past the Patriots (1-2, 1-1) in the 5A SIC River Division game.
NAMPA 35, RIDGEVUE 7: The Bulldogs are winless no longer.
The Bulldogs parlayed a 14-7 halftime lead with two touchdowns to pull away in the fourth quarter in the 4A SIC opener.
Quarterback Gabe Navarro completed 18 of 24 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown to lead Nampa (1-2). Trais Higgins had five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Ridgevue fell to 0-2.
MIDDLETON 70, CALDWELL 16: The Vikings (2-1) romped over the Cougars (0-3) in a 4A SIC opener.
Vikings quarterback Ky McClure was 9 of 13 for 137 yards and running back Thompson Goodfellow had six rushes for 64 yards and five touchdowns.
Tre Walker led Caldwell with 111 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown.
VALLIVUE 42, COLUMBIA 20: The Falcons (2-1) topped the Wildcats (0-3) in a 4A SIC opener.
HOMEDALE 56, BAKER CITY (ORE.) 6: The Trojans (3-0) had no difficulty with the visiting Bulldogs in a nonleague game.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 41, PARMA 6: The Trojans jumped out to a 34-0 lead by halftime in the nonleague game.
Running back Dane Bradshaw rushed for 135 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns to lead Nampa Christian (2-1). Quarterback Landon Cheney completed 11 of 14 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns and he rushed for 96 and one touchdown.
MELBA 56, NYSSA (ORE.) 6: The Mustangs romped past the visiting Bulldogs.
Cache Beus completed 9 of 12 passes for 208 yards to lead Melba (1-2). He threw five touchdown passes, tying a school record set previously by Melba coach Juan Colanga.
Wide receive Dylan Stosich had three catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Kaden Dayley led the rushers with 66 yards on 10 carries.
HORSESHOE BEND 30, NOTUS 26: The Pirates (2-1) lost on the last play of the game.
Carter Woodland led Notus with 155 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns.
Elijah Martin led the Pirates with 12 tackles and Kaeden Clemens had 12 tackles and a touchdown.
TRI-VALLEY 46, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 21: Tri-Valley handled the Grizzlies.