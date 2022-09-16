The Emmett football team used a clock-controlling power running game in the second half to pull away from visiting Skyview 34-24 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game Friday.
Behind the tandem of Isaac Brenna and Ty Fullerton, the two-time defending SIC champion Huskies kept Skyview’s offense off the field.
Emmett (3-1 overall, 1-0 SIC) led 20-17 at halftime in a competitive opening two quarters. But Skyview (0-5, 0-2) couldn’t stop the Huskies’ offense in the second half.
Skyview’s Tyler Kinsman kicked a 35-yard field goal with eight seconds left in the first half to pull the Hawks within 20-17.
The final two quarters belonged to Emmett. The Huskies took advantage of a blocked punt early in the third quarter when Fullerton scored on a 9-yard run to extend the lead to 27-17 with 7:43 remaining in the period.
Emmett took a 34-17 lead when Stevie Howe caught a 21-yard pass from Dakota Perry on the first play of the fourth quarter.
VALLIVUE 38, COLUMBIA 6: The Falcons (2-2, 2-0) controlled the game from the start in the win over the Wildcats (1-3, 0-1) in a 4A SIC game.
Quarterback Isaac Moore completed 10 of 14 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns. Tyson Fox caught two passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns and Brock Wilson caught two touchdown passes.
Vallivue’s defense held Columbia to 124 yards total offense.
EAGLE 27, OWYHEE 7: The Mustangs (2-2, 2-0 River Division) clamped down defensively on the Storm (3-2, 1-2) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Mustangs pulled away in the second half after leading 6-0 at halftime.
Eagle quarterback Jake Longson completed 8 of 13 passes including a touchdown. Roy Hull rushed for 87 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 37, BORAH 7: Justin McGee scored three touchdowns to lead the Mavericks (2-2, 2-0) past the Lions (2-3, 0-3) in a 5A SIC River Division game.
The Mavericks piled up 336 yards total offense. Quarterback Dawson Wahl completed 18 of 24 attempts for 228 yards.
CAPITAL 39, CENTENNIAL 14: The Eagles (1-3, 1-0) broke through for their first win of the season, topping the Patriots (0-4, 0-1) in a 5A SIC Foothills Division game.
FRUITLAND 28, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 12: The Grizzlies (1-2) handled the Trojans (1-3) in a nonleague game.
NOTUS 61, SALMON RIVER 14: The Pirates (3-1) jumped out to a 53-0 lead by halftime and cruised to the nonleague win over visiting Salmon River.
Eli Hill had 71 yards rushing on two carries and one touchdown. He also had a reception for a 25-yard touchdown and an interception for a touchdown. He finished with eight tackles.
Quarterback Benny Guevara completed 8 of 12 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns.
MELBA 66, NYSSA (ORE.) 14: The visiting Mustangs (3-1) were too much for Nyssa in the nonleague game.