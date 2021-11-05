STATE FOOTBALL PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Eagle knocks off Vikings By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It was a road trip of more than 440 miles one way, but one well worth it for the Eagle football team Friday.Eagle used a strong defensive effort to knock off Coeur d’Alene 23-14 in a State 5A quarterfinal playoff game.The Mustangs (9-2) will play Highland (9-2) in a semifinal next week. Highland rallied from a 21-3 deficit to upset defending state champ Rocky Mountain 22-21.Eagle struck first, taking a 3-0 lead.Coeur d’Alene took its lone lead at 7-3 before Eagle scored on a Roy Hull 2-yard run with 1:20 remaining before halftime.Eagle led 10-7 at halftime and didn’t relinquish the lead.After taking a 16-7 lead, Coeur d’Alene pulled within 16-14 with 10 minutes remaining.But Eagle answered, extending the lead to the final margin.BLACKFOOT 28, NAMPA 14: With 9:57 left in the game, the Bulldogs had yet to score.Visiting Nampa rallied for touchdowns in the final minutes, but it wasn’t enough as Blackfoot prevailed in the State 4A quarterfinal game. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Bulldog running backs Daniel Carrillo and Ryan Schuler each scored a touchdown. Along with quarterback Gabe Navarro, Nampa rushed for 236 yards on 46 carries.Navarro passed for 122 yards.The killer for Nampa (6-5) was four turnovers. Blackfoot (6-5) didn’t commit a turnover.WEISER 21, SNAKE RIVER 0: In the 3A state quarterfinal matchup pitting father/son head coaches, the Wolverines prevailed at home.Weiser is coached by Tom Harrison, the father. Snake River is coached by Jeb Harrison, the son.The Wolverines led 21-0 through three quarters, and they held off Snake River in the fourth quarter to preserve the shutout.Third-seeded Weiser (10-1) will face No. 2 seed Gooding (9-0) in the semifinals next week. Gooding held off Timberline 28-21.BEAR LAKE 14, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 6: The fourth-seeded Bears held off the visiting Trojans in a 2A state quarterfinal game.Fifth-seeded Nampa Christian ends the year at 8-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Quarterfinal Gooding Sport American Football Coeur D'alene Weiser Nampa Christian Bear Lead Recommended for you Load comments