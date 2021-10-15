The streak continues for the Borah football team.
After opening with three straight losses, the Lions captured their third straight victory, 24-19, over Capital in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division game at Dona Larsen Park.
The win gives Borah (5-3) the River Division’s second seed, and the Lions will take on Foothills Division fifth seed Skyview (4-4) to decide a playoff berth.
Capital (5-3) will meet Foothills Division fourth seed Timberline (5-3) next week to decide a playoff berth.
The Eagles led 13-6 at halftime.
Borah drew even at 13-all when quarterback Korbin McCarney found Jacob Haley on a 25-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10.
The Lions took the lead at 16-13 when kicker Ellie Kubena made an 18-yarder with 7:22 to go in the fourth quarter. It put Borah ahead for good.
Borah added two more points on a safety when Capital quarterback Max Clark was called for grounding while in the end zone.
The Lions sealed it when running back Parker Rushton scored from 6 yards out with 2:44 remaining for a 24-13 lead.
Clark hit Kody Walk on a 6-yard TD pass, pulling Capital within the final margin with 1:06 to go.
Capital attempted an onside kick, but Borah recovered.
EAGLE 52, CENTENNIAL 0: The Mustangs (6-2, 5-1) jumped over Meridian into second in the 5A SIC Foothills Division.
The Mustangs will meet Kuna (1-7) to decide a playoff berth next week.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 58, KUNA 8: The Mavericks completed an undefeated regular season (8-0, 5-0) with the lopsided victory.
The Mavericks will entertain Rocky Mountain (7-1) to decide the 5A SIC Championship.
EMMETT 35, COLUMBIA 12: For the second year in a row, the Wildcats came out strong against the Huskies before Emmett regrouped to capture its second straight 4A Southern Idaho Conference title.
The Wildcats drove the field on the opening possession, scoring on a three-yard Ikaika Ho run. A blitzing Columbia defense made that stand up for a 6-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, however, Emmett got its ground game going and a 35-yard Ry Fullerton scoring run with the extra point conversion put Emmett on top to stay.
Jeff Lockett added a 35-yard scoring run on the next Emmett possession and Caden Young found Lockett with a 3-yard scoring pass to make it 21-6 after three periods.
NAMPA 52, MIDDLETON 50: The Bulldogs (4-4, 4-2) topped the Vikings (4-4, 3-3) in a wild 4A SIC game.
In a game with more than 1,000 yards total offense, Nampa put up 577 to Middleton’s 532.
Nampa running back Daniel Carrillo rushed for 214 yards on 30 carries and scored two touchdowns. Quarterback Gabe Navarro completed 17 of 18 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown.
Middleton quarterback Ky McClure passed for 282 yards on 23 for 27 and four touchdowns and he rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts.
BISHOP KELLY 35, VALLIVUE 20: The Knights (6-2, 5-1) broke away from a 7-0 halftime lead to top the Falcons (4-4, 3-3) in a 4A SIC game.
Seth Knothe rushed for 220 yards on 23 carries and scored twice to lead the Knights. Hadley Smith threw for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Santiago Diaz passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns to lead Vallivue.
RIDGEVUE 21, CALDWELL 20: The Warhawks (1-6, 1-5) held off the Cougars in a game between winless teams in a 4A SIC contest.
Jaxon Bauscher caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Cole McDonald for the decisive score in the fourth quarter.
Caldwell scored but couldn’t convert on a two-point conversion.
NOTUS 62, RIMROCK 22: The Pirates (6-1, 2-0) led 54-6 and cruised to the league win over the Raiders.
Carter Woodland rushed for 236 yards on 14 attempts and scored four touchdowns for Notus. He also had 175 yards on kick and punt returns.
Elijah Martin had 104 yards on seven carries and touchdowns.