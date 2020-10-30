The Bishop Kelly football team used the run and the pass in an easy State 4A playoff opener Friday.
The No. 6-seeded Knights rushed for 175 yards and passed for 220 as they shut out No. 11 Pocatello 35-0.
Bishop Kelly (7-1) travels to third-seeded Century of Pocatello (6-3) next week. Century held off No. 14 Lakeland (3-5) 17-14 on Friday.
Quarterback Keegan Croteau completed 16 of 23 passes for 220 yards for Bishop Kelly. Running back Seth Knothe rushed for 144 yards on 25 carries and scored four touchdowns.
Bishop Kelly took a 7-0 lead midway in the first quarter when Cormick Mullin scored from 2 yards out.
Knothe got the first of his four touchdowns in the second quarter, scampering 32 yards as the Knights took a 13-0 lead into halftime.
Knothe scored two more times in the third quarter as the Knights extended their lead.
EMMETT 35, MINICO 0: The second-seeded Huskies (8-2) had no problem with the visiting Spartans (4-4), the No. 15 seed in a State 4A playoff opener.
BLACKFOOT 42, VALLIVUE 12: The seventh-seeded Broncos (8-1) pulled away from the visiting Falcons (6-4), who were seeded No. 10, in the State 4A playoff opener.
HIGHLAND 42, MERIDIAN 28: The Rams had a problem. Well, they had a lot of problems.
They had the problem of the 20 mph gusts howling through Iron Horse Stadium. They had the problem of not receiving the second-half kickoff. They had the problem of a fumble ... on the very play after they recovered a fumble. They had the problem of, aside from that fumble, not keeping Meridian out of the end zone. And they had the big problem of a seven-point halftime deficit.
Some people think intuition solves problems. Perhaps. You know what also does the job? A 5-foot-11, 205-pound tank that drives through defenses and makes brick linebackers look like foam.
In Highland's first-round state playoff victory over Meridian, a come-from-behind win, coach Gino Mariani made Kaleb Demuzio the best movie anyone at Iron Horse had ever seen. Over and over, they knew what was going to happen — then it happened and it was just as great.
The senior tailback rushed the ball 39 times for 242 yards and a touchdown. Those are great numbers, sure. Here's how the Rams used it to bury a Meridian team that looked unstoppable in the first half.
The Warriors (4-3) proved in the first half that they'll take and inch and find the end zone. A big kickoff return ... led to the end zone. A Highland turnover on downs ... led to the end zone. A Highland fumble ... led to the end zone.
The best way to combat that, Highland thought, was to not allow Meridian's big-armed quarterback Malakai Martinez to touch the ball. You do that by running down the clock, by keeping Meridian's defense tired and its offense cold. You do that by handing the ball off to your bulldozer wearing No. 21 and letting him go smash some buildings.
On Highland's first drive of the second half, the Rams ran 11 plays, 10 of which were Demuzio runs. He picked up 65 yards on the drive and finished it out with a 7-yard score that knotted the game at 28.
The Rams (8-2) wouldn't trail again. Highland travels to Rocky Mountain in the quarterfinals next week.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 44, POST FALLS 41: The Mavericks (4-3) survived a wildly entertaining back-and-forth State 5A playoff opener.
The Mavericks built a 44-33 lead over the Trojans (5-4), but held on for the big road victory.
Mountain View advances to meet Capital (4-1) next week.
WEISER 42, FRUITLAND 0: The visiting Wolverines (5-4) blanked the Grizzlies (6-2) in State 3A opener.
Weiser moves on to the quarterfinals. The tournament will be re-seeded for play next week.
The Wolverines avenged a loss in league to Fruitland. The Grizzlies edged visiting Weiser 18-15 on Sept. 15.
In the rematch, Weiser got out to a 28-0 lead by halftime.
Quarterback Brett Spencer threw two touchdown passes and ran for another. Running back Willy Shirts rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Weiser's defense held Fruitland to 104 yards, 103 of that rushing.