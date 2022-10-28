Subscribe
The Rocky Mountain football team handled Kuna in a State 5A playoff opener Friday.
The Grizzlies (9-1) will travel to North seed No. 1 Post Falls next week.
Art Williams led Rocky Mountain on the ground with 110 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Tegan Sweaney completed 9 of 13 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
RIGBY 49, OWYHEE 14: The Trojans (8-2) handled the visiting Storm(5-5), who were making their first trip to state playoffs.
MIDDLETON 14, LEWISTON 7: The Vikings (7-3) stopped the Bengals (7-3) in a defensive battle in a 5A playoff opener in Lewiston.
Lewiston attempted a last-second Hail Mary, but the Vikings held prevailed.
BISHOP KELLY 70, CANYON RIDGE 0: How much separted the No. 1-ranked Knights and the 16th seed in the 4A playoff opener.
Try 70 points. Bishop Kelly made quite the statement.
Bishop Kelly led 56-0 at halftime.
SANDPOINT 63, SKYVIEW 35: This 4A state playoff opener was a game midway in the third quarter.
The 14th-seeded Hawks (2-8) had pulled within 35-28. But then the Bulldogs (5-3) took off and in a hurry.
SHELLEY 38, EMMETT 13: The 11th-seeded Russets (5-5) opened a 24-0 halftime lead and didn’t look back against the sixth-seeded Huskies (7-3) in the 4A state playoff opener.
Pocatello, which held off Lakeland 20-14, will travel to Bishop Kelly next week.
MINICO 20, VALLIVUE 14, OT: The Falcons dropped a heartbreak in a 4A state playoff opener, falling to the Spartans in overtime.
Vallivue (5-5) scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.
Minico tied it at 14-14 in the third quarter and the teams battled scoreless through the fourth period.
Vallivue, playing without its top running back Tyson Fox, got a terrific game from Koa Maio, who gained 149 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown on a 49-yard run.
Jafeth Bendele scored the winning touchdown. He led Minico with 146 yards rushing on 25 carries.
WEISER 34, TIMBERLAKE 27: The Wolverines (9-1) bounced back from an early deficit to hold off the visiting Tigers in a 3A state playoff opener.
Weiser led 20-13 at halftime, but Timberlake fought back and tied it at 20-20.
The Wolverines opened a 34-20 lead with 4:04 remaining.
FRUITLAND 27, SNAKE RIVER 14: The 12th-seeded Grizzlies never trailed in their win over fifth-seeded Snake River.
Fruitland led 14-0 at halftime.
