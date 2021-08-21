In its first year of competition, the Owyhee football team is expected to face challenges that many first-year programs have.
The West Ada School District's newest school, which opens this month, will consist of several underclassmen for the first few years, as upperclassmen had the option of staying with whatever school they were at.
That being said, coach Sherm Blaser still says the goal of the program is to win games, just like it would be for a more established school.
"We know we’re going to take some lumps, but we want to be as competitive as we can,” said Blaser. “We want to build our culture and set how we want to play.”
Blaser comes to Owyhee from Kuna, where he led the Kavemen to the 4A state championship in 2019. When he took over the Kavemen in 2017, they were anything but a state title contender, struggling at the 5A ranks. He did similar things after arriving at Melba in 2014, turning a struggling program into a regular participant in the 2A state playoffs.
This challenge, however, may be his toughest yet. At least, initially. Owyhee features just six seniors on the roster it has listed on Hudl, and will have to utilize several sophomores in its first season.
"We’re athletic, but very young,” said Blaser. “We only have a small handful of guys that have varsity experience from their previous schools.”
Among the players who do have some varsity experience will be sophomore Matt Irwin, who is in a battle with fellow sophomore Severin Bruga for the starting quarterback spot. Blaser was hoping to have senior Jack Payne, a transfer from Boise High, but the two-sport star opted to focus on basketball this year, where he has already picked up at least a dozen NCAA Division I scholarship offers.
Irwin got some playing time on the varsity level at Jesuit High in Portland, Oregon, during the spring, while Bruga played for the freshman team at Los Gatos (California) High.
Other skill positions for the Storm are expected to be filled by players who were at schools in the area last season. Sophomore running back Cooper Hiatt comes to the Storm from Rocky Mountain, as does junior wide receiver Carson Hamilton. Hamilton and Titus Bailey, who comes into the district from Capital, are expected to be the top two receivers this year, but Jackson Rassmussen and Cade Walker are players who could have big years this season.
Carson Rassmussen, Zachary Nyland, Blake Lotridge, Davis Cook and Spencer Lake are expected to be the starters along the offensive line.
Drew Nielsen, Noah Jamison and Dylan Stamper are expected to see time along the defensive line, while Jack Young and Vaughn Richard will lead the linebacking corps.
The defensive backfield will be made up of Kade Martin, Kenneth Drennon and Austin Belvoir.