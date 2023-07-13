Support Local Journalism


When former Wilder football coach Kyle DalSoglio took a new job coaching the junior varsity team at Rocky Mountain towards the end of May, the Wildcats didn’t have to look far for his replacement.

Even though Jeremy Bailey hadn’t already been on the Wilder coaching staff, he was already in the building, wrapping up his first year as a social studies teacher. And even though he mainly coached track and field while he was at BYU, Bailey had worked with Cougar football players, helping them prepare for their pro days and combines.

