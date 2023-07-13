...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SATURDAY
NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures from 101 to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Saturday night to
midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Take extra precautions, if you work or
spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous
activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and
symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight
and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of
water.
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Wilder looks to rebound from down year with new coach
When former Wilder football coach Kyle DalSoglio took a new job coaching the junior varsity team at Rocky Mountain towards the end of May, the Wildcats didn’t have to look far for his replacement.
Even though Jeremy Bailey hadn’t already been on the Wilder coaching staff, he was already in the building, wrapping up his first year as a social studies teacher. And even though he mainly coached track and field while he was at BYU, Bailey had worked with Cougar football players, helping them prepare for their pro days and combines.
It didn’t take long for Bailey to accept the new position.
“Coach DalSoglio was awesome, and he had been there for 14 years, so there was always a lot of enthusiasm within the program,” Bailey said. “I’ve gotten to know the students and the boys quite a lot during the school year. It was hard seeing Kyle leave, but it was pretty natural where I had gotten to know them, just kind of stepping in and agree to go to work with them.”
Bailey, who coached pole vaulters at BYU, will take over a team coming off a rare off year. The Wildcats suffered through a 2-6 record last season, their first losing season since 2008, a year before DalSoglio came on as the coach.
“They’re very hungry, they’re not used to that,” Bailey said about getting wins on the board. “Coach D had had only one losing season in all his years there, which was last year. They’re excited to get back out there and prove themselves again.”
There will be some continuity on the coaching staff as offensive coordinator Isaac Lopez and his brother, defensive coordinator Eric Lopez both return as does special teams coach Ruben Cruz. Bailey said Wilder will run much of the same schemes they did last year, since the players already know them.
Junior Kyevan Gephart — who started at quarterback as a freshman but suffered a knee injury playing basketball before last season and missed all of the year — is back. His return is expected to give the Wildcats a boost in the passing game.
“Kyevan has a strong arm and he’s very smart in the classroom, on the field and within sports,” Bailey said. “He’s very cerebral, he likes to analyze things, take them in and he’s very mobile. But we want to make sure he’s throwing more than running this year, coming off that injury.”
Julian Neri, who was an all-conference honorable mention at quarterback last season, filling in for Gephart, will return to the running back position, where Bailey said he is most natural at.
Neri will create a formattable 1-2 punch running the ball with Isaac Rodriguez, while Noe Anguiano will also see some carries. Anguiano was a first-team all-conference selection at running back and linebacker last season, but Bailey said his focus will be more on the defensive side of the ball.
Bryan Jove’s 6-foot, 5-inch frame is expected to create a big pass-catching target for Gephart.
On the offensive line, Bailey said he still has some things to figure out with a couple of seniors anchoring the line, and a bunch of other players competing for the other spot.
“One of those spots is going to be by committee,” Bailey said. “We’re going to give them a lot of looks early and see who wants to step up for that.”
Bailey said there is a little more depth on the defensive line, but added that a lot of the size on that unit comes from underclassmen, so many of them will still need to earn their playing time.
Jove and Anguiano are both interchangeable at linebacker and safety, but Bailey said he will generally try and keep them in separate units, in order to maximize the strength of the Wildcat defense. Anguiano will start in the linebacker spot, but also has the versatility to play at cornerback and even defensive end, although Wilder is hoping it doesn’t come to that.
“If we have the kind of people step up that we hope along the line, he can focus more in the secondary,” Bailey said. “He’s quick for his size, he can really hit and so that’s what we’re looking to have him do: Be back there to provide a little bit of leadership and experience.”