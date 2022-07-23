Tom Harrison says when a team wins a state title, it doesn’t satisfy the craving, it makes the team hungry for another.
The Weiser football coach knows a thing or two about that.
Coming off his 11th state title as a head coach at his fourth different school, Harrison says the drive is still there for the Wolverines to make another run at the 3A title.
“We’ve got some good players that return,” said Harrison. “We were the conference champions at the (junior varsity) level last year, so we’ve got some younger kids coming up in the program who are used to winning. Our kids believe.”
If the Wolverines hope to make another run at a state title, they will have to replace several key pieces from last year’s team, including quarterback Brett Spencer, the Snake River Valley Conference’s Player of the Year, linebacker Riley Willet, the Defensive Player of the Year, and Willy Shirts, who was a first-team all-conference selection at both running back and defensive end.
“Those three guys and their leadership will surely be missed,” said Harrison. “Someone is going to have to step up athletically and leadership-wise to give us what it is that we need.”
But the Wolverines have enough talent that the coach hopes with a little good fortune, they can be right in the mix in 2022.
Leading the way at quarterback will be senior Andrew Enders, a transfer from Nyssa, Oregon.
“He’s working hard into our system,” Harrison said. “He’s smart, he’s athletic and he’s strong. If he’s durable, combined with that, that’s the making of a good situation. I think offensively, we have a good scheme that he can pick up fairly easily to make us effective.”
Anders will have a pair of all-conference receivers to throw to, as junior Brock Spencer returns after earning first-team honors a season ago and senior Malakye Scott is back after being named a second-team selection. Harrison said there are several players from last year’s junior varsity team who he expects will make smooth transitions to the varsity level.
“We got some good solid depth out at receiver,” Harrison said. “We should be able to keep fresh guys out there running.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Weiser loses a pair of first-team all-conference running backs in Shirts and Jack Burke, but both Brayden Walker and Michael Youngberg return after seeing time at that position. Youngberg saw valuable time in the state playoffs last year with both Burke and Walker down to injuries.
Both Walker and Youngberg also have the ability to line up at receiver when needed.
The Wolverines will have a pair of offensive tackles returning in Tristan McMahill and Braden Phillips, but do have to replace their starting center and two guards.
Defensively, Harrison admits there are a few more questions, especially in the quest to replace Willet at middle linebacker.
As of right now, Harrison said junior Kaleb Grove appears to be the leading candidate to take over that position.
“He’ll have to come up big and have a big season this year,” Harrison said. “But he’s a tough kid.”
At the outside linebacker position, Youngberg and Maddox Stevens, both all-conference selections, return. Stevens may rotate to defensive end at times during the season this season.
Spencer was a first-team all-SRV defensive back last season, while Scott, Jack Shirts and Walker will all see time at the position.
Harrison said Enders could also see time at defensive back this season, as well. He also thinks there are a few sophomores who can make big jumps.
“We have some depth out there on the far outside,” Harrison said. “There’s a lot of competition in the secondary, which is nice. It keeps kids working hard.”
On the defensive line, Trenton Hawker returns after earning an all-conference honorable mention at tackle. Blake Moser, the other starting tackle last season, also returns. Because they have the depth and size at tackle, Harrison said he has toyed with the idea of moving Hawker to defensive end.