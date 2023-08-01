Most of the players on the Vallivue football team grew up in Layne Coffin’s system.
The Vallivue program runs through the middle and Optimist football teams within the school district, so with Coffin running the Falcons the last 17 years, his system is all the players have ever known.
But after Coffin retired to move closer to family this offseason, the Falcons hired Brynie Robinson to take over the program, coming to Vallivue from Oregon. And with a new coach comes a new energy and a new excitement from the players.
“Now with new coaches, new blood and new ideas, they’re very excited,” said defensive coordinator Zak Ogden, who was appointed by Robinson to handle media communications. “Don’t get me wrong, the kids do miss Layne and I respect Layne. I coached against him for years. But now we’re champing at the bit just to get back with the kids again.”
Junior Isaac Moore takes over at quarterback for the Falcons. Listed as 6-feet, 3 inches, Moore has the length desired by coaches as a quarterback but also has an effective arm that can get the ball down the field.
“I’ll be honest, he’ll flick his wrist and it’s probably the prettiest ball I’ve seen in a very long time,” Ogden said.
While Ogden didn’t want to give away too much of the playbook, he hinted at an offense where both the wide receiver and running backs will be very interchangeable. Formations and plays will be based on matchups and what the Falcons are seeing from opposing defenses.
Austin Belnap and Skyview transfer Ryker Oswald will be two of the Falcons' top options in an offense that will at times resemble a hockey line change in the way it subs players in and out. Onix Carson, Elakki Romero and Sam Delgado all could rotate in, as well.
“We like to rotate guys in and out so we can keep the speed going,” said Ogden. “All of our running backs/receivers, they know it all. So, we can be interchangeable no matter where we are in the game or what point of the season we are.”
The offensive line brings back all five returning starters, including a pair of first-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selections from last season in Jordon Conlon and Bryen Bosworth.
Troy Longoria, Luke Wilford and Stihl Myers all return.
“They bring grit, they are grinders and they don’t steer away from hard work,” Ogden said. “The first day I came in, they were very respectful, told me how things were going, who was who and what was what around here. They are going to be our guys that we very much lean on. We are going to be a very run-heavy offense, which fits perfectly with what Layne used to do. So, these guys are kind of already understanding stuff before we got started.”
On the defensive line, the Falcons plan on rotating guys around just like they do with the offensive skill positions. Defensive end Jaden Gomez is the only set player.
“Jaden Gomez is the only one who has a set first position,” Ogden said. "And then how I do my defense is by down and distance and depending how the offense is running, I have different defensive line groups that can be interchangeable with a bunch of different people.”
Valliue will employ both odd and even fronts, depending on the situation, with the ability to pull players back as needed.
Junior Isaiah Raass is expected to be another big body during the front with both the strength and the speed that Ogden thinks will attract college coaches sooner or later.
“At the Nampa camp, he chased a guy down from one half all the way down to the other sideline,” Ogden said. “He is a force to be reckoned with. With his size and where he is now, it would not surprise me if colleges are going to be coming his way once he gets film up.”
While the linebackers are up in the air, Vonte Correa is expected to be one of the featured backers.
In the backfield, Belnap was a first-team all-conference selection and will play at free safety, while Oswald was a second-team selection at Skyview. Oswald will play the boundary corner, in charge of man coverage.
Carson and Briggs Marler will play in the freak safety position, which is similar to a strong safety.