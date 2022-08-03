Nampa Emmett FOOTBALL04.JPG

Emmett running back Ry Fullerton (25) carries the ball against Nampa during a State 4A playoff game on Oct. 29, 2021.

 Jake King / Idaho Press

The 2021 Emmett football team certainly proved that the 2020 Huskies run to the 4A state title game wasn't a fluke.

After graduating 25 seniors in 2020, Emmett once again went on a run and captured its second straight 4A Southern Idaho Conference championship.

