The 2021 Emmett football team certainly proved that the 2020 Huskies run to the 4A state title game wasn't a fluke.
After graduating 25 seniors in 2020, Emmett once again went on a run and captured its second straight 4A Southern Idaho Conference championship.
So, what’s in store for the Huskies as they embark on a quest for a threepeat? Well, at least more of the same rhetoric from coach Rich Hargitt.
“Every year is its own thing, every team is its own entity,” said Hargitt. “I think that we’re going to be hard pressed to beat a lot of teams in our league. I think most of them are better than us, to be honest with you. We’ve got an awful lot of work to do if we want to win a game, let alone a championship.”
For those of you shocked at the coach’s brashness, welcome to Rich Hargitt’s coaching style. It’s the same underdog card he’s played in each of the last two years. For whatever reason, be it motivational or gamesmanship, it’s seemed to have worked. He’s taken a team that won just four combined games in his first two years with the Huskies and turned Emmett into a conference power that has gone 17-6 the last two seasons, including 12-2 in SIC play.
“It’s going to be Year 5 of the program we have in place, and I would say this group is very bought in,” said Hargitt. “You say things one time, they do it. There’s no argument, there’s no debates. They understand what’s expected of them, they understand what they have to do. They’ve been to war before, so to speak. Even the kids that are going to be first-year starters, a lot of them have played (junior varsity) for us and we coach that group as well, because of the small staff. Most of these kids have been in the weight room with us and coached by us. They know what’s expected of them.”
There will certainly be a lot of unknowns throughout the lineup, but the three returning offensive starters and four returning on defense are similar numbers to what Emmett had entering last season.
Of course, what Emmett doesn’t have this year is quarterback Caden Young, last year’s SIC Offensive Player of the Year, who accounted for 7,424 total yards and 82 touchdowns during his Emmett career. Tasked with stepping in will be senior Dakota Perry, last year’s junior varsity quarterback who won the varsity job in the spring. Hargitt said that Perry has already started getting offers from NCAA Division III schools.
“He had an opportunity to lead our J.V. program last year and did a good job with that as a junior,” said Hargitt. “He came in in a few sports on varsity time last year, where he stepped in because Caden Young got dinged up and he had to finish a game. He showed a lot of poise and has really showed us a lot of maturity in June and July and made us feel comfortable that he’s the guy.”
Ry Fullerton, an all-conference honorable mention at fullback last year, will be the Huskies’ lead runner this season, although Hargitt said he likes the depth the team has behind him. Joe Lummus, Isaac Brennan, Quinten Smith and Stevie Howe are all guys that Hargitt said could see touches out of the backfield this season. Brennan and Howe could both also lineup at receiver.
They will be running behind a pair of returning starters at guard as Sam Schroeder and Remington Hardman both come back to anchor the line.
“I think those two guards coming back make a huge difference,” Hargitt said. “They add such a nastiness complex to our offense. We ran the ball really well last year. Those guys are not going to be the two biggest guards in the conference, but they’re not contact-adverse.”
Still, the Huskies will have to replace the center and two tackles, and Hargitt said he could potentially place some sophomores in those spot.
“That’s never really been something we’ve shied away from,” he said. “If we feel like the younger player can get it done, we’re going to play him.”
Defensively, Hargitt said Emmett will be a more experienced group than the offense. In addition to bringing back one more starter, several players who move into starting roles played as varsity backups a year ago and saw significant playing time.
Howe was a second-team All-SIC defensive back a season ago and Fullerton was listed as a second-team linebacker, although Hargitt says he plays more of a hybrid nickel position. They will lead a defensive backfield that will see Smith and Brennan both come up from junior varsity and give the Huskies some versatility.
“We’ve got more opportunity to play more coverage options in the back half this year,” Hargitt said. “We are pretty fast. We’ve got two kids coming up from the J.V. program that are pretty quick. They can play a mix of man and zone. I think we’ll have more answers and options available to our defensive than what we had last year. I think we only gave up 17 points a game last year, so it’s not like that group was bad.”
Hunter Enick is back at defensive tackle and Hargitt has been impressed with his work in the weight room this offseason. The coach said Enick is squatting more than 500 pounds and benching more than 300.
“That gives us presence at stopping the run,” Hargitt said.
With Fullerton playing nickel, Lummas and Bryan Walker will play linebacker, while Daniel Walker will play a hybrid STUD linebacker/defensive end position.