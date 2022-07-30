Ridgevue High’s seventh year of existence will feature its second head football coach.
Sean Impomeni takes over for Tom DeWitz, whose six-year run as the Warhawks’ first head coach ended at 11-42.
Impomeni isn’t new to head coaching. He was head coach at Canyon Ridge, where his teams were a combined 22-43 in seven years with three state playoff appearances.
He served as Canyon Ridge’s athletic director the last three years. When he saw the opportunity to return to coaching in the Treasure Valley, Impomeni jumped at it.
Impomeni’s eyes are wide open when it comes to returning to coaching, particularly at a program that hasn’t enjoyed any success.
A 1998 Bishop Kelly graduate, Impomeni’s roots are in the Treasure Valley. There were some things that were priorities if he returned to being a head coach.
First, he wanted to be in a growing area. Ridgevue certainly checks that box. The school has 5A enrollment but was granted an appeal to remain at 4A for two more years.
Second, he needed to hire quality assistants. He checked that box.
And third, he wanted to work for an administrative team where the goals matched his goals. Check.
Upon accepting the job, Impomeni met with DeWitz. Impomeni was familiar with Ridgevue because the Warhawks had played Canyon Ridge three times in recent years.
Impomeni was an assistant coach at Bishop Kelly under Tim Brennan and Jack Parker. Impomeni also was an assistant coach at Caldwell and served as athletic director for a year at Emmett.
“I know the area well,” he said. “This is my 24th year in education and I had 16 years in the Boise valley before I left.”
He also has learned much about the team he inherits. He traveled to Ridgevue frequently in the spring to meet with the returning players. New state rules allowed him to spend 10 hours a week with his players during the spring before having a team camp early this summer.
Ridgevue returns a strong core of wide receivers, but will be young up front and at quarterback.
Sophomore Cash McKie will get most of the carries at running back along with senior Michael Calderon.
Two are in a battle for the starting job at quarterback. Senior Grayson Heil was the backup last year. Junior Dom Schmeitel is also vying for the job.
“Both are capable,” Impomeni said.
Senior Demond Portis and jump Parker Latham will start on the offensive line.
Trevor Warren is in the mix at wide receiver. A second team all-conference pick a year ago, he led the Warhawks with 14.5 tackles per game at defensive back.
Senior Mitchell Basterrechea and Angel Ortega will play at wide receiver and defensive back.
On defense, Isak Pitones, a senior, will be on the line. He’ll also play some on offense. Brothers Caleb and Phillip D’Angelo will be on the line.
Grady Heil, Grayson’s twin brother, will be at linebacker along with Paxton Bastian and Jaxson Baucher, who’ll also see time at receiver.
“Our numbers have been consistent in the (summer) weightroom,” Impomeni said. “We have a good size senior class. Our sophomore class is good size and our freshman class will have good numbers. Our weakest class is the junior class.”
Impomeni is optimistic.
“They seem to get along and care about one another,” he said. “They’re hungry for something different. We have a lot of athleticism. I just want to help them get out of their own way. We’re trying to start fresh. I think they’re ready for it. We’ve had no push back. They’re coachable, good kids.”
Impomeni knows he has a lot of work ahead to get the program on solid footing. He steps into a traditionally tough league.
“There are some great coaches and great programs,” he said. “That’s what we’re aiming to be. We’re not ready for 5A. It does us no good to be playing Rocky Mountain and doesn’t do Rocky Mountain any good to be playing us. We have two years to get ready for 5A.”