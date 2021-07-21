In his first season with the Marsing High football team, Mike Nunnelee saw the Huskies win two games for the first time in seven years.
Now the coach is hoping that some consistency will help building up the program. Nunnelee is back as head coach, the first time in five years that Marsing hasn’t had to hire a new football coach. And he’s hoping that his efforts last year have built a base for the future of the program.
“The kids have a little bit of stability, first of all,” Nunnelee said. “They now understand things like rudimentary zone coverages, gap assignments, things like that that they haven’t had in the past. We’re staying with the program so that the kids who have returned, it’s now just second nature.”
Marsing opened the 2020 season with wins against Valley and Wendell, getting multiple wins in a season for the first time since going 5-3 in 2013. And while the Huskies lost the remaining five games on their schedule, Nunnelee said there was reason for optimism coming out of those games.
The Huskies got on the scoreboard in all seven games last year, marking just the third time in 25 years the program didn’t have a single shutout posted against it.
“Most of the games we held in really tight,” said Nunnelee. “Another huge thing we noticed, the other teams weren’t sticking in their JV in at halftime. So, the kids played tough ball, they knew what to do and where to go. It just took a little bit of time to put together.”
But the coach knows that even with the improvements he still has challenges ahead of him. Just four starters — three on offense, one on defense — return to the Huskies this season.
Nunnelee points to a pair of brothers, James and Cash Hance, as two players he thinks will play a big role for the Huskies this season. A senior and freshman, respectively, both will play running back for Marsing.
“I would say you’re going to see those two in the end zone this year,” said Nunnelee.
Junior Jordan Blas will take over at quarterback after a successful year at the junior varsity level in 2020 and will have a pair of junior wide receivers who Nunnelee said will be his main targets. Clayton Shoffner and Mikey Acosta both were called up to the varsity level and caught passes as sophomores. Nunnelee added that both the Hance brothers also have good hands, which should provide Blas with multiple options.
The offensive line will feature two of the three returning starters for the Huskies in senior Ryan Orndorff and sophomore Kail Wyman. Nunnelee said Orndorff can provide the Huskies with lanes for their running backs to break free.
“We ran behind him all season long, and he did not let me down,” Nunnelee said. “That kid stood his defender up probably 90% of the time. He’s going to anchor our O-Line."
James Hance is the lone defensive starter returning and will be shifting from linebacker to defensive end this season. To fill in the spot at linebacker, Nunnelee said there will be about six players who should see regular time in the rotation. He points to Colton Brown, who got into the rotation last year, as someone he thinks can move into the starting role.
In the defensive backfield, Nunnelee sees Aaron Robles, who he says has great speed, as the leader. Outside of that, the coach said that he’s going to have to see what he has when he gets to fall camp.