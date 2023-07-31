In its first offseason with David Robinson as head coach, the Skyview football team has hit the road hard.
In the past, the Hawks would generally hit the Boise State team camp and possibly travel to Pocatello for a camp at Idaho State, as well. This summer, Skyview has been all over the region. There were 7-on-7 tournaments at BYU, the University of Utah and in Rexburg that the Hawks attended. Then after their regular scheduled Boise State camp appearance, the team went to McCall.
“We kind of traveled everywhere, especially in the month of June,” Robinson said. “It was a really busy month for us. One of the things for us is we really can’t manufacture competition within our program right now, because we don’t have the depth. So, we needed to go anywhere we could to find competition and improve ourselves. I think it had a lot of positives.”
Robinson, who has been at Skyview for 17 years, the last 15 as offensive coordinator, took over as head coach in January after the retirement of David Young. Robinson saw a team that went 2-8 last season and knew that getting to different camps was the Hawks’ best path forward in getting better.
Add in the fact that Skyview graduated a lot of pieces from an offense that averaged 33 points per game last season, including quarterback Max Cutforth, who is now a walk-on at Boise State, and the coach knew a lot had to be done to find that improvement.
“It was clear that if we had all that and could only win two games, we had a lot of work to do,” Robinson said. “We tried to work really hard on all sides of the ball and all aspects. We lost a ton, but I think the kids that we have are coming along.”
Despite not having the numbers that Skyview has had in the past, Robinson does like a lot of the pieces he has on his roster. He said if a few things go the way the Hawks hope they do, they could be a competitive team this fall.
Among the talented pieces is a transfer quarterback, who has been one of the more dominant athletes at the 2A level in the last couple of years. Cache Beus has been a first team All-2A Western Idaho Conference selection at quarterback in each of the past two seasons.
Now he moves over to Skyview to show what he can do against 4A Southern Idaho Competition.
“He was super talented at the 2A level, but he’s got plenty of skill and ability to compete at any level in the state,” Robinson said. “We’ve taken him around in these different competition and he’s a good-looking kid. He stands out wherever he goes. Whatever school he would have gone to this year, he would have stood out.”
Beus will have three returning wide receivers to throw the ball to in all-conference honorable mentions Mason Krahn and Ayden Martinez, as well as DJ Rosti. Martinez is a deep threat, who Robinson said is a threat to score every play he’s in. Krahn is a tough-catch receiver who will give Beus a big target and is effective in 1-on-1 coverage. Rosti is a complement to both and is someone who Robinson said has improved in his pass catching skill this offseason.
Robinson said that Beus will likely be the speed coming out of the backfield, as Skyview will employ two power running backs in Henry Downey and Blaze Storer. Downey missed a significant portion of last season to injury but returned as a physical back late in the season.
On the offensive line, Eddie Garcia returns, while JD Carrigg will be one of the stronger bodies on the unit. Both seniors will be guards. Sophomore Kade Taylor and junior Cooper Mai will man the two tackle spots, while sophomore Marcus Martinez and senior Ryder Palermo are battling for the spot at center.
Palermo will likely be one of the starters along the defensive line, while Mai, Taylor and Carrigg will all be in the mix.
Beus will be pulling the same quarterback-defensive end double duty that he pulled while at Melba.
At linebacker, Krahn was a first-team all-conference selection and Downey was an honorable mention. Both are expected to have a big year, with a few other linebackers getting set to make their way into the mix.
“Those two are going to be all-conference type players,” Robinson said of Krahn and Downy. “Brodie Fleshman is coming up from our frosh/soph team and is probably our vocal leader. He brings a lot of energy and physicality when he plays. Then Blaze (Storer) mixes in as well. We run a 4-3 and it’s those guys in four spots right now.”
The defensive backfield returns all-conference honorable mention Nathan Graviet. Robinson said he’s seen a huge transformation in Graviet this offseason and thinks he will have a big year.
“He plays cornerback for us, and he’s developed into a really solid corner,” said Robinson. “He’s seen a lot of reps this summer and for the most part, we’ve asked him to lock down the field side. He’s done a really good job with that.”
Rosti and Leon Henslee will play safety, while Martinez and Tys Haveman will rotate in at the cornerback spot opposite Graviet.