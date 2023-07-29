Support Local Journalism


The numbers are starting to come up for the Ridgevue football program in year two under coach Sean Impomeni.

A year after taking around 40-50 Warhawks to football camps, Impomeni said Ridgevue took about 80 kids this summer, including 50 alone who are slated to be varsity players. For a program that has never had much success before, just 12 wins un seven seasons, those numbers are encouraging to Impomeni.

