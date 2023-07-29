The numbers are starting to come up for the Ridgevue football program in year two under coach Sean Impomeni.
A year after taking around 40-50 Warhawks to football camps, Impomeni said Ridgevue took about 80 kids this summer, including 50 alone who are slated to be varsity players. For a program that has never had much success before, just 12 wins un seven seasons, those numbers are encouraging to Impomeni.
“We just got to keep getting better every day,” Impomeni said. “The kids have been working hard this summer. There’s been a lot of buy in. We’re going to be pretty young, we’re going to be starting a lot of sophomores this year. But we got to focus on us, not worry about everyone else.”
While the varsity team picked up just one win a season ago, there were a lot of other promising results within the program. Last year’s junior varsity team finished with a 4-4 record, the first team on any level in Ridgevue’s history to not finish with a losing record.
For the Warhawks, who will likely be on the move to the 5A level in the next classification cycle, which begins in the 2024-25 school year, the potential that the team has is huge.
“Winning is winning and once you get a taste of that, you want more of it,” Impomeni said. “Maybe the things we’re teaching and coaching them to do, they’re going to buy into it a little bit more because they see that the work has led to success that they haven’t had before.”
Senior Gavin Peterson, who was the junior varsity quarterback last year, will take over under center at varsity this year. Impomeni said that while Peterson isn’t the prototypical quarterback, his competitiveness gives him the edge. Sophomore Isaac Jones is more the prototypical quarterback, but as of right now Peterson has the job.
But the coach said it would be ideal if both could be on the field at the same time, as Peterson can also be a productive wide receiver for the Warhawks. With many question marks at who else can be wide receiver, having that ability would be huge.
At running back will be junior Cash McKie, one of three returning starters for the Warhawks on offense. Impomeni said that McKie’s football instincts are top-notch and he’s worked to get both bigger and stronger over the offseason.
McKie will be running behind two starters on the left side of the offensive line in left guard Caleb D’Angelo at left guard and left tackle Parker Latham. Latham is moving to the tackle spot after playing center last year. Teague Danilson will take over at center with Corbin Hesse, Saul Perez, Colby Swan and Beau Bass battling for spots on the right side of the line.
While there is more experience on the left side of the ball, Impomeni said he thinks the Warhawks will be able to effectively run to the right side, as well.
“We’re going to have to take that right side, that could be pretty good as well, but just younger,” Impomeni said. “They didn’t have a lot of varsity experience last year. We’re going to see what practice is like. We went to camp and we were able to run to both the right and left effectively, it just depends on where we’re at. But obviously the strength of our offensive line right now is on the left side.”
Defensively, Impomeni said the line is where the biggest question mark is right now.
“We’re kind of going back to step one and starting with the basics,” the coach said. “We have to get better at tackling and running to the football. We’re going to keep it as simple as possible, because we got a lot of younger dudes on defense.”
Josh Torres, Ryland Deibner and Phil D’Angelo are all players who could start on that unit.
At linebacker, the Warhawks will also be young, with juniors Noah Peterson and McKie and sophomore Trace Farrell all in the mix.
Gavin Peterson will play in the defensive backfield, while seniors Michael Kabika and Izaiah Stewart-Kasper will also start there.