The past couple of years under former coach Kip Crofts, the Payette football team has taken strides in the right direction.
Now, new coach Kurt Taylor will try and keep things moving in the right direction for the Pirates.
Taylor takes over after Crofts took the head coaching job at Caldwell this offseason. He joins after coaching at Madras (Ore.), a program where he draws similarities to Payette. Madras had undergone a 26-game losing streak before Taylor took over, and he turned them into a state playoff team.
Payette won just three games from 2015-19, but over the past three years has won at least three games every season, including back-to-back four-win seasons the last two years.
“I think Kip did such a really good job of boosting what the program was and got the program rolling a little bit,” Taylor said. “We’re going to try and keep building upon that and add a bunch of other things with my style, my philosophy, my core values.”
Taylor realizes he has his work cut out for him. While he said he is still learning the Idaho football landscape, and even the landscape of football at Payette, it’s become clear to him just how talented some of the teams in the 3A Snake River Valley Conference are.
Taylor also takes over a team that graduated a lot of seniors, and the coach estimates that more than half the team will be sophomores. But he likes the few seniors he does have and thinks they can help lead the transition.
Among those seniors is the Pirates’ lone returning all-conference player from last season, Avin Kauffman, who was an honorable mention at defensive back. While Kauffman will still play there, he is also slated to take over at the quarterback position.
Taylor said there may be a couple younger players who vie for the starting quarterback job, but right now Kauffman is the guy.
“He’s not the biggest dude in the world,” Taylor said about Kauffman. “He doesn’t throw the best ball, in fact, I think he’s still trying to learn his true mechanics, but he’s an athlete. It’s one of those spots where you’re putting your best athlete in that position and just letting them make plays. He’s got a lot to learn, and he’s very much raw, but he’s got a lot of potential.”
Another senior, Tyler Feeley will give the Pirates’ offense some versatility with his ability to play wherever Payette needs him.
“I would call him my Leatherman, he’ll be all over the place,” Taylor said. “He’ll touch the ball quite frequently.”
Payette will also have a couple of younger players who have potential at the running back position, while junior Joshua Rodriguez will be a solid option for the Pirates at wide receiver. Sophomore Darrien Pecunia was another wide receiver Taylor pointed to.
On the offensive line, Payette will be young with just one senior, in Colton Smith. Sophomore Calvin Shaffer will be the biggest body along the line, and someone who Taylor said has dedicated himself in the weight room this summer.
The defense will play a base three-man front, with speedier linebacker-type players seeing more time on the line. Taylor doesn’t know exactly who will be in those spots, yet, but he does like some of the linebackers he has.
The coach points to Cody Pattee, a transfer from Mountain Home, as someone who will be a “stud” at inside linebacker.
“He’s a blue-collar kid through-and-through,” Taylor said. “He ranches all day long, and then he comes to the weight room and doesn’t miss a day. If he does miss a day, he tells you two weeks in advance, and he’s got a reason. He’s running rodeos left and right. He’s got some decent speed and he’s a hammer. He likes to hit dudes.”
Feeley will also see time at linebacker, as well as going back to the strong safety position as needed.
Pecunia will also play at a safety spot for the Pirates.
Taylor said the backfield will likely be the strength of the Payette defense as he thinks that’s where the best athletes, like Kaufmann and Feeley, on the team can play. He pointed to Jahzyon Sylva as another player who can have a big year in the backfield.