Given where the Payette football program had been just a few years ago, last season’s run to the brink of a state playoff appearance might be considered by some a win.
Just don’t necessarily count Pirates coach Kip Crofts among those.
Sure, Crofts admits, it was a great turnaround for a program that just three years earlier had to forfeit the last four games of the season due to not having enough healthy players available. Still the 29-13 loss to McCall-Donnelly in the regular season finale — a loss that kept the Pirates out of the state playoffs — left a bitter taste in the coach’s mouth.
“Our goal always has been to be in the playoffs,” Crofts said. “It was good to be there, but it was still not good enough. As a coach you want what your kids and other coaches deserve and they really wanted to be in the playoffs. But it didn’t seem to work that way.”
Building off that close call, Payette will look to get over the hump this season and into the playoffs for the first time since 2014 with plenty of returning players who are hungry for a shot at the postseason.
“We want to be there,” said Crofts. “We want an opportunity to play another one, or two, or three games in the postseason.”
A big key to the Pirates’ success this season will be Abe Jackson, a second-team All-Snake River Valley Conference selection a year ago. As he gets set for his senior season Crofts said Jackson has been putting the work in to make sure it’s a special season.
“He’s the reason why coaches coach,” Crofts said. “Abe has matured, he’s worked hard and he always stayed dedicated. He’s always doing more than everybody else, he always wants to succeed and he wants to get better all the time. I think that’s Abe’s strength, he always wants to improve himself.”
Payette loses Zander Allen, a first-team wide receiver, who Crofts said will be tough to replace when it comes to athleticism. The coach does like Jaydin Morin and Luke Neil as players who he thinks can step up and help fill that role.
Gabe Ramos was an honorable mention at running back a season ago, but with the possibility of him moving to linebacker on defense, Crofts said that he wants to try and lighten the load for him on offense.
Regardless, he will still be the Pirates’ featured back.
“We’re trying to rotate other kids in with him, but he will probably be our primary running back,” said Crofts. “If we use a two-back set, we might move him to fullback and we do have a couple different kids, we may have Tyler Feeley or Colin Wolf that we might move in to the tailback position.”
Ramos might also be utilized as a tight end when the Pirates go to a two-end set, with Cameron Strong possibly moving to the other tight end slot. Strong saw time on the offensive line last season and Crofts said the move is dependent on the Pirates finding enough bodies for that unit.
That may be a challenging proposition as center Monte Roberts is the lone offensive lineman who returns from last year.
“We’re still trying to figure out our line,” said Crofts. “That’s kind of Payette. Sometimes you really don’t know what you have until Aug. 8.”
Strong was an honorable mention along the defensive line last year and Ramos was a second-team selection. The Pirates want to keep Ramos on the line, but that depends on who they can put in at middle linebacker.
“I think we’re still kind of waiting for that guy,” Crofts said about the middle linebacker position. “If we don’t find anybody, it might just have to be Gabe. Best case scenario for us, Gabe is playing defensive end. I really feel that. That just means someone else has also stepped up to fill the inside linebacker spot.”
Neil will be one of the outside linebackers, while Crofts said there is competition for the other outside linebacker slot.
Feeley was an all-SRV honorable mention at defensive back last year and will lead that group again, with Jackson also likely seeing time in that unit. Junior Avin Kauffman is another one to watch in that unit, a player who Crofts said might be the most athletic on the team this season.
“We’re hoping we can get some big things from him,” Crofts said.