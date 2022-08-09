The Centennial football team saw improvement between the first and second year of having Matt Greene as its coach, going from a winless season to two wins.
As the Patriots go into Greene’s third year, the goal is to keep improving and moving upward.
“Last year was a step in the right direction, obviously,” Greene said. “I think the kids are starting to understand the standard of what we need to do to be successful at the 5A level. They saw the level at which you need to work to compete at the 5A. That’s been their big goal, getting stronger, bigger and faster so we can withstand those games against those top tier opponents we play in the Southern Idaho Conference.”
For the Patriots, the key to their success this season might be in the defense, which returns eight starters from a year ago.
That includes senior Brad Ames, a first-team All 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division selection a year ago. Greene said that Ames will be anchoring the Patriot defense from the middle linebacker position.
“He’s going to be the leader of our team.” Greene said about the senior. “He’s done a great job in the weight room, hasn’t missed a day since January, so he’s been pretty instrumental for us.”
Outside of Ames though, the linebacking corps will be younger as sophomore Tate Keddington — who led the Patriots’ freshman team in tackles a season ago — and juniors Skyler Howard and Ashton Broomhead will all step in beside Ames.
“It’s not like a goal we have to play ‘x’ amount of sophomores,” Greene said. “Sometimes it just ends up being ‘these are the best guys we have.’ They took advantage of those opportunities and really good things with them. Tate, him and Brad have gotten really close in the offseason, they don’t miss a workout or practice.”
On the defensive line, Centennial returns second-team all-conference end Fabrice Ndaitouroum, who shined for the Patriots as a sophomore.
“He’s one of our best football players,” Greene said about the junior. “Physically, he looks the part and he looks like a guy we haven’t had in a long time. He’s stout, strong and fast, everything you would want out of a defensive end.”
Senior Josiah Brooks also returns along the defensive line, as well as Holden Holliday, who didn’t start but saw significant time at defensive end.
In the defensive backfield, the Patriots return a pair of all-conference honorable mentions in Daniel DeMers and Jacob Carney. DeMers, a junior, got into the starting lineup last season due to injuries to other starters and made some big plays.
Carney and Austen Brackley, another player who came up big last year as a sophomore, will man the corner positions, while DeMers will play free safety and Nick Varchaver, who has been a varsity player since his freshman season, moves back from middle linebacker to strong safety. Varchaver played at free safety as a freshman and moved to middle linebacker as a sophomore, but missed all of last season with an ACL injury.
Seniors Dominic Hines and Ben Conder are both also expected to contribute again this season to a backfield that Greene says may be the strongest position group on the team.
“The great thing about those group of kids is that they’ve all played our defense for three years,” Greene said. “You can see the way they’ve taken it on and been able to add the nuances that we needed to add. They’re a tough group to go against. For us focusing on the front seven and they can focus on the back end, that’s going to be huge for our team.”
Offensively, the Patriots are far less experienced, returning just three starters in wide receivers Makyh Murphy and Hines and offensive lineman Kai Twaddle-Dunham.
At quarterback junior Marcus Connors, a backup who led Centennial to a win against Kuna last year, and senior AJ Johnson, a player from the baseball team who is coming out for football for the first time this fall, compete for the starting job.
At running back, the Patriots will split carries between three ball carriers. Senior Damian Suarez will take the brunt of the carries, but Varchaver and Conder will both also see significant touches.
Twaddle-Dunham moves from left tackle to left guard along the offensive line, while sophomores Rory Schwenson and Isaac Di Santo and junior Ben Breckon are also slated as starters. Junior Dominic Garcia and senior Rusty Houpt are both expected to play along the line as well.
“We’ve been working with this group all summer long,” said Greene. “We took them to Boise State and this is the group that got all those reps. They got a whole lot of experience and going forward for us it’s going to be better for us.”