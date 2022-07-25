Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Cassidy Kotte will take the wins where he can find them.

One example, the Parma football coach points to, came at a recent summer workout, where the Panthers had turnout of more than 30 kids. For a program that has gone through back-to-back 0-9 season and only has one non-forfeit win since the end of the 2017 season, that’s a number that makes Kotte happy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments