It’s been a rough few years for the Parma football team — the seniors on this year’s squad enter with just one career win.
Not counting a forfeit win against Payette in 2018, the Panthers got a win over the reeling Pirates the following season. Outside of that, Parma has gone 0-25 since 2018.
Last year, not only did the Panthers suffer through a winless year, they ended the season being outscored 157-6 over the course of the final four games.
New coach Cassidy Kotte comes in hoping to change the fortunes of the program. He knows it won’t happen overnight, but he still believes it can happen one step at a time.
“What we need to do first is develop a competitive mindset,” Kotte said. “You have three levels, a competitive mindset, a winning mindset and then a championship mindset. We already talked to the boys, sat down and had team meetings and the first place we need to get to is being competitive. When you’ve only won one game in the last three years, that competitive mindset shrinks or fades.”
Parma will have four returning all-conference players to aid in its quest to become competitive, with offensive and defensive linemen Tate Oberg and Sean Wilhite, defensive back Fernando Camacho and wide receiver Colt Murdock.
Offensively, the Panthers will be trying to break in senior quarterback Stetson Pinz, who has missed the past two seasons with a knee injury. But despite not being on the field since his freshman season, Kotte believes he can develop Pinz to a point where he can help the Panthers become competitive.
“He’s shown so much coachability right away,” said Kotte. “He definitely has the talent to throw the ball and is a willing runner, as well. So, it puts you in position where you have a dual threat quarterback. But coachability is what we’re really looking at. We’re developing quarterback fundamentals from upper motion development to arm mechanics, throwing mechanics, things like that. He really has taken that upon himself to develop that in a short amount of time.”
Pinz will have a pair of experienced receivers in Murdock and senior Vince Avila, who finished second in the 200 meters at the 3A State Track and Field Meet in May and third in the 100 meters.
Kotte said that Murdock could run the ball this season, and that Camacho could see some time at running back, as well, but the coach wants to leave his options open at that position until he gets closer to the Panthers’ first game.
“That backfield will be dependent on what we decide our strengths are,” Kotte said. “We’re starting to funnel things now, but one of my biggest concerns is depth. I don’t want us changing schemes week-to-week, I’d really like for us to run the same offensive consistently.”
It will be a similar story along both the offensive line. Oberg and Wilhite will be anchors along that unit. After going to some camps, Kotte has an idea of what he wants the rest of the line to look like, but won’t know for sure until fall practice starts.
Camacho, a second-team all-conference defensive back, will anchor the secondary. Murdock and Avila will also play a big role in the defensive backfield and Kotte expects big things from sophomore Braxton Heffelfinger
“He’s already come in and shown a lot of growth in the past couple of weeks, both in his attitude and in his play,” Kotte said. “He’s going to really be competing for potentially a starting spot on both the offensive and defensive side.”
Wilhite will anchor the defensive line while Oberg will make the shift to Mike linebacker this season, where Kotte feels he can be an effective leader for the entire defense.
“He’s a center, so he’s the offensive line captain,” Kotte said of Oberg. “Now he’s kind of the captain of the defense, making all the calls for us. He’s able to jump in, communicate well, recognizing fronts and backfields. That’s really putting us in a great position to have him do that for us.”