In just its second year of existence, the Owyhee football team found itself in the 5A State Playoffs.
But the Storm also underwent a coaching change after the season. Now, new coach Jason Burton comes in and looks to help the young program continue its upwards trajectory.
“There’s a lot of good things, we’re finally getting up to that normal high school size,” said Burton, a former Borah coach who spent the past two seasons as the offensive line coach at Wood River. “And building off of last year, making a playoff appearance in year 2, that’s awesome. Now it’s just can we go in and surprise some people?”
Burton said he’s been telling his team all offseason that they have the talent to knock off some of the bigger teams in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference, now it’s just a matter of putting in the work to get it done. The team has more than 30 seniors on its roster, most of whom came into the school when it opened its doors in the Fall of 2021.
One of those seniors will be quarterback Matt Irwin, who has been the opening day starter each of the last two years, but has suffered injuries in both those seasons.
“He’s returning his third year, but hasn’t finished a season,” Burton said. “We’re trying to keep him healthy so he can complete a season, that would be super nice for us. He’s an explosive kid, can throw the ball, can run the ball, so that’s going to do a lot of things for our offense, being a dual threat.”
Tim Jamerson and Cade Walker are both returning at running back and will split carries out of the backfield this season.
Sophomore Ryan Brekke, a second-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division selection at wide receiver, returns. Coming off a big freshman season, he is expected to continue to grow into one of the to one of the top receivers in the SIC.
“What makes him great is his size,” said Burton. “He’s 6-2, 6-3, does not look like a sophomore. You look at him and you’re like ‘this kid looks like a senior.’ He just catches anything in sight. He’ll go up and make the play, not scared at any point. He’s just a dude.”
He will be joined by Aiden Joye, Adriel Croft, Calvin Moody and Nolen Scott. Cody Freed will be a pass-catching tight end.
The offensive line graduated a pair of NCAA Division I linemen, and a third first-team all-conference linemen, but returns Davis Cook, who started at center. Owyhee will also get back Drew Schumacher, who started at guard, but an injury will force him to miss the start of the season.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The other spots along the line are still a work in progress, but Burton said that figuring out what the line will look like is the biggest key for the offense. He believes getting the right line can be what pushes the Storm to the next level.
“If we can run the ball and protect, I think we can be a very good football team,” Burton said. “Some days at football practice, it looks like we can do that, other days it looks like we can’t block anyone.”
The defense returns eight starters, including all-conference players at all three position groups. That experience figures to be a boost for the Storm.
“We’re going to lean on our defense and we have a lot of potential,” said Burton. “If you can have a great defense to keep you in every single game, you have a chance. We want a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter.”
The defensive line includes Jack Young, a second-team All-Conference selection from a year ago. Dallin Gunter and Caden Siegner will also play along the line.
Gage Haws was a first-team all-conference selection at linebacker and also an integral part of the Storms’ state championship baseball team in the spring. Burton said with opposing offenses likely double-teaming Young up front, he expects that to free up Haws and lead to plenty of big play opportunities for the junior.
Lucas Skinner, Levi Traxler and Tyler Frasure will also be at linebacker spots.
The secondary might be the most experienced unit, returning three all-conference players in Kaden Newman, a second-team selection and honorable mentions Matt Rogers and Kade Martin. The Storm also adds sophomore Logan Haustveit, a transfer from Mountain View, where he was a first-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection in basketball last season.
Trey Ellis is also battling for a starting spot.
“We have so many different guys that we can put on the field, and do a great job locking down,” Burton said. “The best thing about our DBs is all of them are very physical. It’s not ‘oh, I just want to be flashy. Everyone will come up and hit.”