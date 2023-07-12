Despite graduating seven first-team All-1A Western Idaho Conference selections from a year ago, the expectations remain high for the Notus football team.
The Pirates might be losing a lot of talent from their roster, but coach Joe Woodland said there are a lot of guys on his team who have been waiting in the wings for their chance to show what they can do.
“The juniors and seniors that have been a part of our program for three or four years now, they know what we’re doing,” said Woodland. “Unfortunately, a lot of them didn’t get a lot of playing time because our seniors were really good last year. But there’s some guys in there that are sleepers. They know the program, they know the plays, they respond really well, they just didn’t get to play because we had first-team all-conference guys in front of them.”
Notus will enter the season as the three-time defending 1A WIC champions and following a team camp in June, Woodland said that the team looked primed to make a run at four in a row.
“I thought they had a really good camp, I was pleasantly surprised,” said Woodland. “I thought we’d have a rebuilding year, but they had a really good camp, I was very impressed. We aren’t very deep, because we have a ton of freshmen, but if we can stay healthy with our core group, I think we’ll be OK.”
A lot of that will rely on their three returning first-team All-Conference players from last year: junior Benny Guevara and seniors Grayson Benitez and Easton St. Germain.
Guevara was in his first season as the Pirates’ starter at quarterback last season but got enough playing time in the backup role as a freshman in 2021 that he still earned an all-conference honorable mention. As he gets into his junior season, the coach said he is really starting to show what he can truly be capable of.
“He understands the offense now to an extent that we don’t have to hold him back on anything,” Woodland said. “Last year we were a little conservative, but now he fully grasps it and he can direct everyone else where to go and what to do.”
Benitez was a first-team wide receiver and defensive back, but on offense will move to running back after Gunner Campbell was lost for the season to a knee injury. Woodland said Benitez is one of the most athletic kids he has ever coached in six years at Notus and went as far to say he could become the first player he’s had to go on and play at the college level.
St. Germain was a first-team offensive lineman. He slimmed down this offseason, and Woodland said he can be the best offensive lineman in the conference. He’ll help lead a group that will include Kyler Morris at center.
With Benitez at running back, the Pirates will go to wide receiver by committee. Woodland pointed to Tony Sullivan and A.J. Blank as the leading candidates to step up there.
Up front defensively, Woodland said that the lineup will often depend on what their opponents strengths are. For run-heavy teams, Woodland said St. Germain and Morris would be the ideal candidates, while Blank and Guevara could be options for faster, pass-oriented teams.
When not up front, Guevara will help anchor the linebacking group, along with Ian Hill.
While Benitez is technically listed as a defensive back, Woodland says he often starts in the box and basically acts like a third linebacker. Derrick Huter and Nico Martinez will also play in the defensive backfield.