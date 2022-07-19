Jeremy Perkins will readily admit that he’s learning on the go in his new position as Greenleaf Friends head football coach.
Perkins, the athletic director at Gem State, which co-ops with Greenleaf to form a football team, said it’s a job that kind of just landed in his lap. The job opened after former Greenleaf coach Tyler Hoaglun took the athletic director job at North Star. Perkins said he wanted to get more involved in the co-op with Greenleaf, now in its second year, so he volunteered to coach the program.
“This is brand new for a lot of us, especially for the Gem State kids,” said Perkins. “Real organized football is going to be a challenge, because they don’t have any experience. And for Greenleaf, this is only their third year of bringing football back. So, it is inexperience on top of inexperience. The couple of assistants I do have, this is their first time even coaching football. It’s a big learning curve for us, for sure.”
Because he wasn’t in the building last year, when Gem State only sent a few students over for the co-op's first year, Perkins said he really doesn’t know the players who are returning. He does know that the team will be very young with “few, if any” seniors. He estimates that 60 percent of the team will be students at Gem State, but stresses that number is just an educated guess.
Even the formations that Greenleaf will be running are still to be decided, because Perkins is still waiting to see what he has.
“Obviously you’re not going to try to structure something if you don’t have the ability to do that,” Perkins said. “You got to mold what you’re going to do with the availability and the players you got. For me, as far as football is concerned and my philosophy, we’re going to be a power team. We’re going to run the ball and we’re going to keep running it. I know we do not have a quarterback that can sling it well, so we will block and run the ball.”
For Perkins, who has been an assistant coach in Texas and Washington in the past, this is definitely new territory.
“It is very frustrating and here lately I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking how we can do this to get our best foot forward,” Perkins said. “Everybody is going to be getting to know each other, the coaches and the players. There are no coaches from last year, so the kids don’t know any of the coaching staff. It will be an adjustment for sure.”
As a result, Perkins said the focus this season will be more about building for the future as opposed to the win-loss record. With such a young squad, the hope will be to put the team in position to be better down the road.