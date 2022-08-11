Brian Compton wanted to keep some stability with the Mountain View football program — even if he wasn't going to be the one leading it.
After long-time Maverick coach Judd Benedick retired following last season, Compton and the other Mavericks coaches carried on with offseason workouts, even as their status with the Mavericks for this season remained uncertain.
When Compton, Benedick’s offensive coordinator for 14 of his 15 seasons, was named his successor in January, business was truly carried on as normal in the Mountain View weight room.
“This was the first time in 15 years at Mountain View that there was any uncertainty about the future as terms of who was going to be the head coach and what the staff was going to be,” Compton said. “Our guys had never had to experience anything like that before. We had been the model of stability up to that point. The fact that under those circumstances we had the numbers participating that we had and we got the effort that we had was really awesome to see from the get-go. They just carried that through once I was named the head coach.”
While Compton admits there were a few things to figure out, he said he felt like it was a relatively smooth transition. As the Mavericks get set to begin their first season under Compton — one where they enter the season as defending 5A Southern Idaho Conference champions — the new coaching season looks to continue the winning tradition.
Mountain View went through an unbeaten regular season in 2021 and won the conference championship game against Rocky Mountain, but fell flat in their state quarterfinal matchup, losing 35-6 to Meridian.
“It’s definitely motivation,” Compton said about the loss. “They remember that feeling and what it feels like. At the same time, you can’t dwell on one game. Meridian was a great team, there’s a lot of great teams in our conference and we beat a lot of great teams.”
Mountain View is hoping to have returning starting quarterback Dawson Wahl, a first-team All-5A SIC River Division player who has been battling an offseason injury, back for the first game. Compton declined to get into the specifics of the injury, but said that it has been limiting him throughout the offseason. He commended the senior’s approach to getting back on to the field, but said there were still a few things they needed to work on.
If Wahl is not ready for the Aug. 26 opener against Meridian, junior Justin McGee will get the start. Even if Wahl does start, Compton hinted that McGee could see the field at times this season.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“Regardless, Justin should be a significant factor for our football team,” Compton said. "He’s an excellent football player, who I really think has developed as a quarterback all summer long through his work. He’s done a great job of really stepping up and I think he’s made great strides throughout the summer.”
At the running back position, Mountain View will opt to use a committee of ball carriers as opposed to using one guy to carry the bulk like they did last year with River Division Co-Player of the Year Quintez Evans. Compton pointed to junior slot receiver Grayson Flatten as someone who should see carries, along with Dallin Van Gieson and Kelton Richmond as guys who could see carries this year.
Flatten, a second-team all-conference receiver last year, figures to be the Mavericks’ top pass catcher, while the coach pointed to Traevin Hardy, Diante Cobb, Makaii Pattwell, Collin Rogers and Cade Burnham as receivers who have stepped up this offseason.
Along the offensive line, Mountain View returns three starters in tackles Kiegan Henson, Jameson Perry and guard Braden Moore. Aiden McGinnis, Tyler Sasser and Dillon Starkel are battling for the other spots along the line.
“We’re just mixing and matching and seeing what the best combo will be for those starting five,” said Compton. “Those guys are all doing a great job.”
On the defensive line, the Mavericks don’t return any starters, but much like the offensive line, they will be trying out a number of combinations before the season starts. Guys like Beau Elliott, Shilo Jones, Joe Miraya, Caleb Perrin, Bryce Mundy, Kelby Rice and Moore are all in contention to see time in that group.
The linebackers return three starters, including Mason Chiles, who was a first-team all-conference selection a year ago. He will be joined by Maximus Maile and Ivan Perkins.
Khye Ackley and Owen McBride return in the defensive backfield, while Wyatt Farnsworth and Caden Connors will also start in the backfield.