Mountain View vs Eagle FOOTBALL

Mountain View wide receiver Grayson Flatten (15) carries the ball into the Eagle defense during high school football action on Sept. 17, 2021 in Meridian.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Brian Compton wanted to keep some stability with the Mountain View football program — even if he wasn't going to be the one leading it. 

After long-time Maverick coach Judd Benedick retired following last season, Compton and the other Mavericks coaches carried on with offseason workouts, even as their status with the Mavericks for this season remained uncertain.

Tags

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments