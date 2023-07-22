The wins have been hard to come by for the Parma football team in recent years.
The Panthers haven’t had multiple wins in a season since 2017 and haven’t finished a season with a record above .500 since 2010, a year after Parma won its second straight 2A state title.
But new coach Jarome Bell enters the picture with high optimism for the program, seeing a bright future. And if a couple of bounces go his way, he believes the Panthers will start to see some success right away.
"They definitely hired me to build the program,” Bell said. “Year 1, I feel comfortable that we’ll win two games, at least. That’s a 100 percent improvement from last year. But looking at the athletes we have, if we can get everyone in camp, everybody buying in, I foresee us maybe having a 4-5, 5-4 record and maybe sneaking into the playoffs. We do have athletes in here, it’s just going to depend on how high their football IQ is.”
Bell realizes that is a lofty goal for a program that's spent the last decade towards the bottom of the 3A Snake River Valley Conference. But he spent nearly a quarter of a century coaching high school football in Virginia before moving to Idaho in 2021. Many of the programs he coached, he said, were also rebuilding projects, so he knows the formula required.
After moving to Idaho, he spent four games as the defensive coordinator at Columbia High in 2021 before stepping down due to a family emergency. This will be his first full season coaching football in Idaho.
The Panthers will be young, as Bell says he has just four seniors he knows of coming out for the team. But the coach added that more could come in once summer basketball and baseball seasons are over. If not, though, he says he’s ready to embrace what he has.
“They’re only young for about four games,” Bell said.
One of the seniors he does have, Braxton Heffelfinger, is a potential starting quarterback for the Panthers this season. But Bell added that sophomore Domingo Asumendi is also in the mix to start.
Bell said Heffelfinger is one of the better athletes on the team, so if he isn’t starting at quarterback, he’ll line up at wide receiver, where the Panthers already have a strong stable of pass catchers. Sophomore Cutler King is expected to play a big role there, as well.
Senior Trenton Pierce will be the lead running back for the Panthers and is someone the coach thinks can give the team a dynamic run game.
“He’s fast, he went to state in the 200 meters,” said Bell. “He’s just a big, strong kid who runs hard and he gets downhill really, really fast. I think we’ll be relying on him a lot to carry probably the bulk load of the running game.”
Bell also likes the offensive line Pierce will be running behind. Jess Echezarria, Liam Southerland and Cole Redmond will anchor that unit.
“If we get a couple more guys in camp, we’ll have at least four guys that will only play one way,” Bell said about the line. “We have some freshmen who I think will step up and play varsity, as well.”
Bell said things could look interesting on the defensive side of the ball which will be highlighted by 6-foot, 4-inch Lucas Berry, who can be anywhere from defensive end to free safety. Bell said Berry will be playing wherever he feels he can make the biggest impact.
“He’s long, he’s rangy and he loves to hit,” Bell said. “It just depends where am I going to put him at where he’s in position to hit the most people.”
Jacob Mikelson and Colton Davidson will play along the defensive line, while freshmen Tristan Leath and Jesus Alvarez are expected to play big roles at the linebacker position. Bell said Leath could also see time on the offensive line.
Heffelfinger and King will man the corner positions, while either Berry or Asumendi will be at free safety. The strong safety will likely be Clayton Troyer or Josh Shaw.
“All these kids I’m naming are primarily sophomores,” Bell said. “These are the ones that have already bought in to the program and the system. They’ve been doing a good job in the weight room this year. We just have to continue getting bigger, faster and stronger. But I’m excited about this year, just with the athletes I see.”