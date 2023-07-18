Support Local Journalism


The Nampa Christian football team doesn’t return any first-team All-2A Western Idaho Conference selections, but the Trojans still return plenty of talent from last season.

With six players returning who were second-team All-Conference selections last year and five more who were honorable mentions, the Trojans have a solid base in their junior and senior class. Add in several more players waiting for the opportunity to show what they can do, and optimism is high around the team.

