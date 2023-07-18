The Nampa Christian football team doesn’t return any first-team All-2A Western Idaho Conference selections, but the Trojans still return plenty of talent from last season.
With six players returning who were second-team All-Conference selections last year and five more who were honorable mentions, the Trojans have a solid base in their junior and senior class. Add in several more players waiting for the opportunity to show what they can do, and optimism is high around the team.
“I think we’re pretty comfortable with what we have coming back and what we’re doing,” said coach Daniel Jenkins. “With guys returning that were all-conference guys and guys that didn’t quite make all-conference, but felt they were on the cusp of being some good players for us, I think we’re feeling pretty good right now.”
The Trojans are two years removed from winning the 2A WIC title, but after losing seven starters on both sides of the ball, fell to a third-place finish in the conference last season and a sub-.500 overall record.
But being a young team, Nampa Christian had several players who are expected to be key pieces this year that gained experience.
“Last year was a learning experience for a lot of guys that had played on the junior varsity level for us the last couple of years,” Jenkins said. “Taking that step up to varsity, they realized a couple things, like guys are a little stronger and guys are a little faster and smarter at this level. I think they realize this now and are ready to take on the challenge this season of being better.”
One of the players looking to take another step forward is senior quarterback Aiden Thompson, who was an honorable mention selection last year, his first season as a starter. Jenkins said he’s gotten stronger and faster during the offseason and liked what he saw in 7-on-7 camps.
“Toward the end of the season he started to realize he didn’t need to make every big play,” Jenkins said about Thompson. “I think following in the footsteps of an all-state player in Landon Cheney, he felt he needed to almost be Landon and pick up the torch where he left off. I think later in the season, he realized he was his own quarterback, and then he really started to flourish.”
Thompson will also have three experienced senior receivers to throw to in second-team selection Luke Lady and honorable mentions Hunter Hafner and Maiko Nevarez. Senior Nolan Hammon will also come up from junior varsity to give the Trojans some depth, with a number of sophomores and juniors poised to step up, as well.
At running back, Matt Nevarez is a returning second-team all-conference selection and will get a majority of carries, but Jenkins said Mason McDaniel, Nathaniel Rundquist and Ian Johnson will all rotate in.
On the offensive line, Jenkins said the Trojans will have a “young, but feisty” group after graduating three all-conference players. Junior Colby Ferdinand was an all-conference honorable mention, while senior Jackson Anderson did see some time on the line last season.
But Nampa Christian will need to rely on a few sophomores up front.
“We mixed in a couple guys last year that played some varsity in Landon Skogsberg and Tom Kesonaosod,” Jenkins said, mentioning a pair of sophomores. “They got, not a ton of varsity minutes at the O-line position last year, but they got some. They’ve looked good this spring and they’ve looked good so far this summer. They’ll be ready, along with (sophomore) Keaton Crane.”
It will be a similar story on the defensive line, which saw a couple of three-year starters graduating. Addison Taylor was a second-team all-conference selection at that position who returns.
The linebacking unit has a little more experience, even though it loses first-team All-2A WIC selection Devon McDaniel. Lady was a second-team selection at linebacker and returns along with honorable mentions Mason McDaniel and Jack Ihli.
Sophomore Nathaniel Rundquist also saw time in the group as a freshman, filling in due to injuries.
“Nathaniel was really good for us,” said Jenkins. “If he had played more varsity, I would have put him up for consideration for all-conference. He was a JV player, but he was thrust in there as a freshman and did really well. We’re excited to see what a full year of varsity football looks like for him.”
In the defensive backfield, Hafner and Nevarez are returning second-team players, while Tyler Szilagyi was an honorable mention. Johnson and Thomas Duerre were also players Jenkins pointed to in the backfield.