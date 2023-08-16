Support Local Journalism


The Nampa football team surprised the 5A Southern Idaho Conference last season, coming into the state’s highest classification, holding their own and qualifying for the 5A State Playoffs.

But after getting hit hard by graduation and undergoing a coaching change, the public perception of Nampa seems to be down yet again. In a preseason coaches poll conducted by IdahoSports.com, Nampa was picked by other SIC River Division coaches to finish sixth in the seven-team race.

