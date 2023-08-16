...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Nampa aims to prove doubters wrong again
The Nampa football team surprised the 5A Southern Idaho Conference last season, coming into the state’s highest classification, holding their own and qualifying for the 5A State Playoffs.
But after getting hit hard by graduation and undergoing a coaching change, the public perception of Nampa seems to be down yet again. In a preseason coaches poll conducted by IdahoSports.com, Nampa was picked by other SIC River Division coaches to finish sixth in the seven-team race.
New coach David Sandau said that’s been about par for the course among outside expectations that he’s seen since taking over the Bulldogs. But he’s perfectly OK with that. Even if those outside the Nampa locker room don’t believe, he said those inside it do.
“These are some tough kids, and they don’t let that stuff rock them, at all,” said Sandau. “They see that stuff, they talk about it and it seems to fire them up even more. If we can be picked last, it doesn’t matter to us.”
Perhaps the perception of Nampa as still being a cellar dweller is a little unfair. Sure, the program toiled among the lower rungs of the 5A and 4A Southern Idaho Conference standings for much of the 2010s. But from 2018-21, while they were in the 4A classification, the Bulldogs not only made the playoffs every year, they also won at least one playoff game each of those years.
Moving back up to 5A last year, Nampa finished second in the River Division and qualified for the playoffs for the first time as a 5A school.
“I think it opened their eyes that they can compete with anybody,” said Sandau. “We talk about it every day in practice, it doesn’t matter who we play, if it’s Eagle, if it’s Mountain View, if it’s Rigby, my pick is Nampa. I think it goes down to the type of kids we got here. We don’t have 200 kids sitting on the sidelines like some of these schools, but these kids are as tough as they come.”
Nampa will be a younger team this season, with Sandau saying that seven or eight sophomores could start.
That includes quarterback Dom Almaraz, who Sandau feels can handle the triple-option offense that he likes to run.
“He’s not freaky athletic, but he does everything right,” said Sandau. “I think that’s the misconception of the triple-option, you have to have a guy back there that is a speed demon, and you don’t. You just have to have a guy that is a smart guy, and he’s definitely that.”
Options for Almaraz to pitch the ball to will be Josh Peterson, Josh Lindauer, Tegon Lords and Kartez Hernandez.
They will run behind a smaller offensive line designed to make the option more effective. Ayden Jensen returns after being named a second-team All-SIC River Division selection. Seniors Cristian Lamas, Drel Joiner and Joey Duke will also be on the line, as will junior Louie Anguiano.
And the Bulldogs will also utilize the pass game, more than Sandau thinks he has before in his career. Receivers like Briggs White, Zander London and Makai Venegas make it hard not to.
“We’ve got some good receivers out there,” Sandau said. “Just like any run-heavy offense, we’re going to lull you to sleep a little bit, then throw over the top, and we got the skill players to do so.”
On the defensive line Jensen and Eli Kincheloe will play on the end, while Julian Tapia will be lined up on the inside. Sandau said that Tapia is likely to be one of the more valuable players on the defense this season.
“He’s a heavyweight wrestler and he is a very, very good nose tackle,” Sandau said.
At linebacker, Cobin Tubbs will anchor the unit with Jaron Vincent and Antonio Sandoval around him. Sandau said Sandoval could be the surprise of the season, as Sandau raved about his work ethic.
“He might be the hardest-working kid on the team,” said Sandau. “He’s one of 10 of his siblings, owns his own lawn company and is just a grinder and tough kid. He’s one I’m really excited about this year.”
Hudson Young returns at safety after being named second-team all-conference last season, but has been recovering from an ankle injury this summer. Ryland Rush and Daniel Soto will also be in the safety position, while Rio Avjian and Patrick Lewis will play cornerback.