The Mountain View football team hit some dips last season, both at the beginning and the end of the regular season.
When it really mattered, however, the Mavericks started hitting their stride.
Mountain View recovered from a two-game losing streak to open the year and another one heading into the postseason and put together a run to the 5A state semifinals, where they fell to Meridian.
As the Mavericks begin another season, a deep playoff run is once again the expectation. But you won’t find Mountain View relying on any of the success it found last November — or any November in the past, for that matter.
This year’s Mavericks look to write their own story.
“I think that’s been the standard around here for a while, guys expect to play in big games like that, whether it’s quarterfinal, semifinal or state championship games,” said Mountain View coach Brian Compton. “So that part wasn’t new, but year to year that process starts over. We still keep that expectation and that tradition, but you have to start over every year and build to this point when the season starts again.”
This season the Mavericks will break in a new quarterback, and it will be a three-way competition throughout the preseason to determine who gets the job.
Senior Justin McGee, a first-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division at running back last season, sophomore Henry Nelson and junior Davey Green are all competing. McGee played one game at quarterback last season, due to injury and threw for three touchdown passes in a win against Kuna.
“It’s been great, it’s been tight,” Compton said about the competition. “They each bring something a little bit different to the table, they’re all great kids and great athletes. We feel good about that spot, there’s great competition there and there’s multiple guys that can do things.”
Compton said the Mavericks aren’t opposed to playing multiple guys at that position, if it looks like that is their best chance at winning.
If McGee is not at quarterback, he’ll be back at running back, where Mountain View will have a strong stable of runners. Injuries forced the Mavericks to go deep into their depth chart last season. By the time they got to the playoffs, Mountain View was pulling up Valentin Gomez-Ricks from the freshman team. He ran for nearly 180 yards in a quarterfinal win against Highland.
Gomez-Ricks will be in the mix for running back, as will Jacob Allen, Dennis Williams and Brayden Schramm. Senior Grayson Flatten started last season at running back before being injured a couple games in. He had been an all-league wide receiver as a sophomore and could play in either role this season.
“With our injuries last year, the silver lining, I guess, is we played some younger guys that got some experience,” Compton said. “Several of those injured guys are back this year, so we got some different guys to choose from in different spots.”
At wide receiver, in addition to Flatten, options include Tyler Weaver, Jonah Marshall, Mason Cutler and Brody Munson.
Dillon Starkel and Aiden McGinnis are returning starters on the offensive line, while there is competition for the other three spots.
The defensive line returns three of four starters from last season, including Shilo Jones, a first-team all-league selection. Caleb Perrin and Troy Grizzle also return.
Compton said other players who could factor in on the line are Alex Freeman and Bill Mutua.
The Mavericks lost three all-conference linebackers to graduation, but Compton had a lot of good things about the players in line to replace them. TJ Moriarty was someone who the coach really expects to shine at the position. Torry Whiles and Will Ashbury will both see time, as well.
Owen McBride was a first-team selection at cornerback and returns along with safety Caden Connors. Garrett Freeman saw some playing time last season and will be a first-year starter at the other cornerback position.
“I think we’re a little more experienced on defense than offense,” Compton said. “It’s great having that D-line with a lot of experience there. And I really like our two corners, both those guys, they can really run and are going to do a great job back there.”