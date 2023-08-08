Support Local Journalism


In its first year after moving up to the 5A classification, the Middleton football team proved it could hold its own against the biggest schools in Idaho.

The Vikings finished the season with a 7-4 record, took third in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division, and even won a state playoff game before falling 18-6 to Meridian in the quarterfinals.

