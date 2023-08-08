In its first year after moving up to the 5A classification, the Middleton football team proved it could hold its own against the biggest schools in Idaho.
The Vikings finished the season with a 7-4 record, took third in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division, and even won a state playoff game before falling 18-6 to Meridian in the quarterfinals.
Now with a year under its belt, Middleton looks to continue building upon its success in 2023.
“Going into the second year, instead of thinking we know what it’s about and wondering what it’s about, I think this year our kids know what it looks like, what’s expected and how to go forth from there,” said Middleton coach Bill Brock. “5A, it’s a little different creature. I think our kids are excited and ready for the challenge.”
Middleton had made a name for itself as one of the state’s dominant teams at the 4A level ever since moving up from the 3A classification in 2006. Over the next 16 years, Middleton made regular appearances in the state tournament. The Vikings qualified 13 times in a span of 14 seasons from 2008-21, including back-to-back state title game appearances in 2011-12.
After making it back to the postseason in their first season of 5A ball, Middleton graduated 13 of its 16 players who were named to the all-conference team. But for Brock, entering his 24th season at Middleton, keeping things rolling with a new group of players is nothing new.
“We’ve got some great seniors, who have had a great summer,” said Brock. “A lot of those kids just need an opportunity to play and that’s what we’re hoping to do this fall.”
Senior Cash Weeks — who battled for the starting quarterback job last fall but lost out to Dekker Hager, an eventual second-team All-5A SIC Foothills selection — takes over under center. Weeks still saw some playing time at quarterback early in the season before breaking his throwing hand the second game of the season.
Undeterred, Weeks put a club cast on his hand and finished the season at linebacker.
“He’s a unique guy in that respect,” Brock said. “His biggest attribute is he’s a great competitor. He’s had a fantastic summer and we’re really excited for him last year.”
Patxi Franks was a first-team all-conference running back last year and returns for his senior season, with the Vikings expecting big things out of him again.
“He’s a good-sized kid,” Brock said about the 6-foot, 1-inch Franks. “He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s smart and a very good athlete. He fits in well with the other group of kids we have.”
Brock said the Vikings will have a number of options at wide receiver after graduating two all-conference selections at the position. The coach pointed to junior Colton Severa, senior Jordan Leonard, senior Cole Holman, junior Kenson Maxwell, junior Blake Bishop and senior Cade Beitia as players who can step up. Who will take the lead remains to be seen.
“We’ve just got to continue to develop,” Brock said about the position. “We’ve got some kids that weren’t leaned on as heavily. But this year they’re going to have to step up and develop to be that guy. We’re pretty confident they can.”
Middleton returns three starters along the offensive line in Dallyn Grimes, Parker Perkins and Kevin Scott. Grimes and Perkins are juniors who started their entire sophomore seasons, while Scott, a senior, joined the starting rotation the second half of last season.
Isaiah Drake will move into the center position for Middleton, while there is competition for the other spot on the line.
The defensive line will return two starters in Wyatt Striefel, a first-team all-conference selection last year, and Toby Jones. The Vikings will rotate other guys “by committee” at other positions on the line, Brock said.
Many of the offensive players figure to play into that rotation, making the rotating of guys necessary.
“We got a lot of kids that can play,” said Brock. “But at the same time, it’s a long season and we don’t want to wear them out in the first three or four games and not have them for the stretch run.”
At linebacker the Vikings return Holman, who was a first-team all-conference selection last year. The Vikings will also likely play Weeks at linebacker again, as that is what he is being recruited to play in college. Holman currently holds an offer to play at Eastern Oregon.
Sophomore Drew Holman, Cole’s brother, and senior Peyton Hess will also see time at linebacker.
The Vikings graduated four seniors from their defensive backfield and will be relatively inexperienced. Beitia, who played in a backup role at safety and corner last year, will be the most experienced and figures to compete for one of those spots.
Brock said there are some younger players competing for the other spots.