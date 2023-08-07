Last year, it was the defense that lifted the Meridian football team on its run to the 5A State Championship game.
The Warriors shut down opposing offenses all season long, allowing an average of less than nine points per game, the best in the state among 5A schools. The Warriors didn’t allow more than two scores in a game until a disastrous fourth quarter in the 5A State Championship, which saw Rigby score 21 unanswered points to steal away the victory with a 28-21 win.
But for all the accolades the Meridian defense got in 2022, perhaps 2023 is the offense's turn. The Warriors return seven starters to an offense, which ranked fourth in the 5A classification, averaging 32.8 points per game.
“We got a veteran group coming back on offense, we didn’t lose very many people,” said Meridian coach John Zamberlin. “Defensively, we did, but we got some young guys that are excited about stepping up and having that opportunity to compete on Friday nights.”
Meridian was 12 minutes from its first state title since 2007 last November before Rigby’s comeback. As the Warriors begin fall practice, the expectation is to continue to push for that state title. But right now, Zamberlin said, the focus is on development and making sure the team is ready for a tough season opener on Aug. 18 at Eagle.
“Everybody is excited and looking forward to the season,” said Zamberlin. “Our focus is the process of being better today than we were yesterday. That’s all we care about, that’s all we focus on is developing and getting better all the time.”
Junior quarterback Zeke Martinez will lead the Warriors into that game, his second straight year entering the season as starting quarterback. He also started four games for Meridian as a freshman in 2021 when his older brother, Malakai, was injured. As a starter, Zeke Martinez has a 15-1 record.
Martinez also led Meridian to a title in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 7-on-7 tournament this summer, the first time the Warriors had ever won that.
“Each year I see him, his arm is stronger, his decisions are better,” Zamberlin said. “He’s used to competing and he’s used to winning. He brings good leadership and great work ethic.”
Joining Martinez in the backfield is a duo of Rylie Byington and Marco Del Rio, who were both first-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division selections at running back a season ago. Both will be seniors this season.
Cole Jones, who saw time at running back last season, moves to the slot receiver spot, while junior Carver Mortin and senior Griffin Deere will also see time at receiver, helping the Warriors overcome the graduation of first-team wide receiver Corban Freese.
“We’ve got some talented guys, they showed that in the 7-on-7 tournament,” Zamberlin said.
While the Warriors did lose a couple of key offensive linemen, there still is some returning talent up front.
Junior Nic Maloff started at left tackle as a sophomore, while Blaine Crook, who lettered last season, moves to center. Senior Cole Rathbun also got some starting experience, filling in for injured players last season. Konnor Rice and Hunter Sells will also provide Meridian with some big bodies on the line.
Defensively, the Warriors will have Jaiden White, Javony Laye, Jeremiah Dominiak and Kaleb Morrison, who all had considerable playing time last season, and will lead the charge. Zamberlin added they have considerable depth behind them.
At linebacker, the Warriors did lose 5A SIC Foothills Player of the Year Nathan Reynolds, along with first-team selections Ryan Corder and Max Gwilliam. But second-team selection Carson Gooley returns, providing the Warriors defense with some leadership.
“He’s a three-year letterman and he’s also an all-state wrestler on a team that’s three-pete for the state championship,” Zamberlin said. “He’s a tough kid and he’ll provide great leadership for some of those younger players or untested players that were in backup situations last year.”
Zamberlin pointed to Josh Beard as one of the other linebackers and said there was competition for the other spot.
At defensive back, Meridian graduated four all-conference players and has to get new players into the mix. Zamberlin said there is a healthy competition going on for those spots, but didn’t want to name players who might be getting the starting spots in that group.
“We’ve got some youth there and we’ve got some depth,” Zamberlin said. “The key is to see how they progress and how they develop.”