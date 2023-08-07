Support Local Journalism


Last year, it was the defense that lifted the Meridian football team on its run to the 5A State Championship game.

The Warriors shut down opposing offenses all season long, allowing an average of less than nine points per game, the best in the state among 5A schools. The Warriors didn’t allow more than two scores in a game until a disastrous fourth quarter in the 5A State Championship, which saw Rigby score 21 unanswered points to steal away the victory with a 28-21 win.

