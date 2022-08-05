Meridian Mountain View FOOTBALL06.JPG

Meridian linebacker Nathan Reynolds (7) forces Mountain View running back Quintez Evans (3) to fumble the ball as Meridian linebacker Max Gwilliam (22) comes in to recover the ball during the game on Nov. 5, 2021 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A year after proving they belong back among the names of the elite football teams in the state, the Meridian football team is out to prove they deserve to stay.

The Warriors picked up their first state playoff win since their 2007 state championship season, advancingto the semifinals where they took eventual state champion Rigby to triple overtime before falling in a heartbreaker.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments