Melba football coach Juan Colunga says it’s no secret around the state that the Mustangs have some athletes at their skill positions. After all, the coach points out, many of his players were members of last year’s boys basketball or track and field teams, both of which won 2A State Championships.
It’s a different story along the line, the coach says.
Melba has to replace four of its five starters along the offensive line, including three who were All-2A Western Idaho Conference selection players. The one returning starter, senior Cody Dickard, was a first-team All-Conference player last season.
“He’ll have an opportunity to play somewhere else,” Colunga said about Dickard, “But other than that, we are starting from scratch, so that’s a little nerve wracking. But as far as skill-wise, I’ll put us up against anybody. It’s just can we solve that line issue.”
Junior Cache Beus, who started on the basketball team last winter, will be in his second year as the Mustangs’ starting quarterback. Colunga said Beus, a first-team all-conference selection last season, has been doing a lot of work at 7-on-7 camps this offseason and has done a lot to improve his game.
“He’s a very talented passer and he’s improved on the footwork and all that,” the coach said. “It’s just can we put it together mentally. He’s a special kid, he only had three picks last year, 21 (touchdowns) and three. He’s very accurate, hopefully we can put it all together and even get him to carry the ball a little bit. He carried the ball in the playoffs and was very effective, so hopefully we can get to that.”
Kaden Dayley and Gabe Shaffer were both second-team all-conference running backs for Melba last season and return to help with the Mustangs’ run game. Both were also on the basketball team and Dayley was a member of Melba’s 4x400-meter relay team, which won a state title. Colunga said they will be as good of a 1-2 punch at running back as any in the conference.
Manny Zapata and Carlos Colunga, the coach’s nephew, will be the Mustangs’ fullbacks, and players that fit the mold of the strong tradition of fullbacks who have come through Melba.
Noah West, also from the basketball team, will give Beus a big 6-foot, 3-inch target to hit.
Outside of Dickard, who is getting several looks from NAIA schools, Colunga said several players who had strong seasons on the junior varsity will be expected to fill in on the line. Evan Michelson will play left guard and is someone who Colunga said is a “tough kid and is varsity ready.”
Wyatt Myers, who didn’t play football his junior year but is coming out this season will play right guard. Trevor Rhodes, another junior varsity kid who got some limited time at varsity last season will play left tackle, while Colunga said right tackle is still a mystery.
Nate Wellington will be the Mustangs’ tight end.
“We have some pieces to put together, but we’re excited,” Colunga said. “We went to Twin Falls camp and that was fun. We were a little better than I expected, we’ll see if we can build on that.”
On defense, Melba gradated a number of defensive linemen, but also lost first-team all-conference selection Marshal Hirtle when he moved out of the state.
They do return senior Brenton Overall, who was an honorable mention, and Colunga said Dickard will fill in at one of the defensive line positions, where the coach expects him to be dominant. Rhodes and Dallas Mikelson will also be expected to step up. Beus also transitions from defensive back to defensive end.
“He can be more effective there,” Colunga said. “He did well in camp and we’ll throw another 6-4 body down there to help with depth.”
Zapata, who started at linebacker as a sophomore before being slowed by injuries last season, will help anchor that unit this season. He’ll be joined by Carlos Colunga and Michelson.
Shaffer and Dayley were both all-conference defensive backs last season and West started most of the season. Colunga said that McKoy Richardson, who won four state titles at the state track and field meet in May, will join to play safety. It will be his first time playing football.
“He’s probably one the smartest kids I’ve ever coached,” Colunga said about Richardson, who was also a district champion wrestler in the winter. “Obviously his effort is incredible. You need a kid like that at safety and he’s picking it up right away. Hopefully by the end of the season he’s the smartest safety I’ve ever coached.”