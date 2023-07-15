Support Local Journalism


The Shea McClellin era at Marsing High started out with a win in last year’s season opener. The Huskies began the 2022 season with a 35-12 win over Orofino, but after that, Marsing’s age and inexperience caught up with it.

With a roster featuring just two seniors, the Huskies took more lumps last season, going winless in 2A Western Idaho Conference play for the ninth season in a row. While the Huskies coach admits there were a couple more games last season the team felt like it could have won, Marsing comes into this season looking to continue to build towards being a more competitive team. The Huskies will still be young, but hope that the experiences from last season can help them moving forward.

