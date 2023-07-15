...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Saturday night to
midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
featuredtop story
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Marsing looks for improvement in second year under McClellin
The Shea McClellin era at Marsing High started out with a win in last year’s season opener. The Huskies began the 2022 season with a 35-12 win over Orofino, but after that, Marsing’s age and inexperience caught up with it.
With a roster featuring just two seniors, the Huskies took more lumps last season, going winless in 2A Western Idaho Conference play for the ninth season in a row. While the Huskies coach admits there were a couple more games last season the team felt like it could have won, Marsing comes into this season looking to continue to build towards being a more competitive team. The Huskies will still be young, but hope that the experiences from last season can help them moving forward.
“It was a learning experience year for everyone, players and coaches,” said McClellin. “We were really, really young last year, we had two seniors, a couple juniors and we had four or five freshmen starting on varsity at one point. We were super, super young. The good news is this year, we’re still young, but we have a lot of experience. We have a lot of returners on both sides of the ball. Now we just got to put in the work and put it out there on the field.”
The Huskies return 10 starters on both sides of the ball, including nine players who earned all-conference accolades at the end of the season. But the coach said last year’s accolades don’t mean much to him. He’s more concerned with what players have done during the offseason to better themselves as opposed to what they did last season.
And with several players who decided to skip last season returning to play for the Huskies this year, McClellin hopes that there will be some tough competition at several possessions.
“As a coach, I don’t really look at what players accomplished last year in terms of ‘hey you’re going to come in and start and you’re going to be great for us,’” McClellin said. “I think that’s developed through the summer and that’s developed through camp. We have a lot of new guys from our school who didn’t play that are playing this year that are older. So, there’s a lot of competition out there, so you can easily get your spot taken just like that.”
That being said, there are pieces that McClellin does like, who he hopes can help Marsing build off of last season. Offensively, the coach said, he really likes what he has in the skill possessions.
Wide receiver Mason Enochson and tight end Luke Steinmeyer were both first-team All-Conference selections and will both be juniors for the Huskies this season.
“Those are our leaders out there and those are the guys that if we need a big play, we’re going to look to,” McClellin said.
Jace Chadez, one of the guys who didn’t play last season, is expected to return and play quarterback for the Huskies, and Cache Hance, who was a second-team all-conference selection at defensive line, is expected to be a versatile offensive weapon who can be all over the field for the Huskies.
“He’s the guy who can do anything for us,” McClellin said about Hance. “He’ll be running back, he’ll be slot, he can even play a little bit of quarterback. We’ll see how things go, but we might do a two-quarterback type situation. But he’s the guy we’ll plug him in anywhere, wherever we need somebody. He’s kind of our Swiss army knife.”
Sophomore Moe Montes is also expected to see time at running back.
The offensive line also has some good pieces that the Huskies hope they can build on. Despite being young and undersized, then-freshmen Jaxon Astorquia and Wyatt Barber earned all-conference honors last season.
“I think we should take a step up from what we were last year,” McClellin said about the line. “Last year, we were throwing guys in different positions and trying to figure out what our best situation was.”
Defensively, Montes is expected to lead the Huskies up front, but just like he does on offense, he could move around quite a bit. Montes played linebacker and safety last season, but was selected as an all-conference player on the line, despite only playing a few games there.
“He’ll start at D-Line, but if someone goes down and we need him somewhere else, he’ll pop in. He can really play any position.”
Diego Margarito returns to the Huskies to give them some size on the line and Steinmeyer, who was a first-team linebacker, will move up to defensive end.
Steinmeyer will also have the ability to move back to linebacker if someone goes down for injury, McClellin said, but to start out Gavin Patterson Juan Molina and E.J. Young are expected to be the linebackers.
In the defensive backfield Montes, Chadez and Enochson will all see playing time, while Levi Puga is also expected to make the move from linebacker to free safety.