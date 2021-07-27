For the third year in a row, the Homedale football team enters the season after coming up just short of a state title the year before.
Each of the last three years ended with a loss to Sugar-Salem in the 3A state title game, with a fourth-down pass falling just out of reach in overtime, to give the Diggers a 34-28 win in 2020.
With 10 returning all-conference players — who filled out a combined 16 spots on last year’s list — coming back, the Trojans are once again taking aim at the state title.
“They all want it bad,” said Homedale coach Matt Holtry. “The thing about this group of kids is they’re all very competitive. Whether it’s football, basketball, baseball, whatever sport they’re playing, they’re a competitive group. They’re obviously determined to get back to the state championship game and to finally win it. Losing it when it’s that close, it hurts and it hurts for a long time. But it also drives their motivation to work harder and prepare better. These kids are excited for the opportunity.”
While winning a state title remains the ultimate goal, Holtry knows that the first challenge is to win their fourth straight 3A Snake River Valley Conference title. The Trojans have won 15 straight games in conference play, dating back to 2017. But while all of their conference wins in 2018 and 2019 were by 20 touchdowns or more, Homedale had two closer wins in 2021, a 14-point win against Fruitland and a 31-28 win against Weiser.
“We always have to prepare for Fruitland and Weiser, and McCall’s going to be really good this year,” said Holtry. “We always know we have to prepare for the SRV conference. I’ve learned this the hard way over the last 13 years: The SRV is one of the toughest conferences in the state. We have to prepare for that first, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t keep an eye on Kimberly, South Fremont, Sugar-Salem, some of those schools that are going to be good.”
Teams around the state figure to have their eyes on the Trojans as seven starters return on both sides of the ball. Included in the returning starters is Hayden Kincheloe, last year’s Co-SRV Offensive Player of the Year, who put up video game-like numbers averaging 168.3 rushing yards per game. In a semifinal win against South Fremont, Kincheloe had 348 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
But as good as he was last year, Holtry said the best might still be yet to come.
“A lot of players, they get 3A Player of the Year, they might relax and coast a little bit,” said Holtry. “But this kid has been working so hard in the weight room and training, getting himself ready for this season. We always talk as a program that championships are won during the summer. His accolades are going to come because of the work he’s put in this summer.”
He’s not the only skill player the Trojans have returning on offense, as junior Jaxon Dines returns as a first-team all-conference quarterback and Mason Strong, Eli Heck, Josh Brown and Rylan Binford are all returning all-conference receivers.
“They know the routes and they know the adjustment with the routes,” said Holtry. “They’ve got a good timing with the quarterback, and it has been fun to watch this summer. I’m excited to see what they do when we are able to put some pads on and get some competition going.”
Homedale does suffer some loss on the offensive line, as first-team all-conference selections Todd Beatty and John Breshears both graduate, as does second-team selection Blake Walker. But all-conference selections Willie Haun and Obed Palacios both return, while junior Omar Rios, an honorable mention on the defensive line and senior Rhyalee Nix both saw playing time last season. Sophomore Brodie White could also see some time on the offensive line.
“We’ve got some younger kids that have been on the fringe of starting,” Holtry said. “They had guys like Todd and John Breshears in front of them and they’re going to have the opportunity to step in and get the job done. We feel good about it.”
The offensive line players will also be playing on the defensive line, as Holtry said that being able to rotate players will allow everyone to go two ways.
At linebacker Willie White will lead a linebacking corps after earning first-team All-SRV honors last year and is someone Holtry thinks could contend for the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Holtry said juniors Trenton Fisher and D’orr Packer are both likely starters on that unit for the Trojans.
“Both have swung and played varsity through the playoffs the last two years as freshmen and sophomores,” Holtry said about Fisher and Packer. “They’re going to have an opportunity to step up and play linebackers as juniors. I’m excited for both of them because both of them have very high football IQs, very good worth ethic, they both play football the right way.”
In the defensive backfield, Heck and Brown are returning all-conference players, and Strong and Dines both also saw playing time with that unit last year.