By this point, Matt Holtry has the Homedale football machine running at an efficient pace.
After a fourth straight Snake River Valley Conference title and yet another deep run in the 3A state playoffs, the Trojans coach says his team finally has the depth to keep things humming along. With seven starters returning on both sides of the ball, and several younger players making their way up, Homedale figures to be in contention for the league title once again and possibly even another season that extends into late November.
“We knew that last year’s senior group and this year’s senior group, we’ve had our eyes on them coming through,” Holtry said. “They’ve done well, we’ve won the conference four years in a row and we knew that we’d have success with these two groups coming through. We knew we’d have a lot of depth the previous two years. But what’s been a surprise for us is our junior class this year, that we really didn’t have our eyes on, has provided a lot more depth than we expected. This is the first year we’ve really felt that depth at skill positions. We’re not waiting for a group to come through anymore, it’s that reload mentality.”
Homedale is coming off its fourth straight trip to the state semifinals, but once again saw its season end with a playoff loss to Sugar-Salem. The Diggers have been the thorn in the side of the Trojans during their current run, seemingly the only thing that has stopped Homedale. In each of the three years prior to last year, Sugar-Salem beat Homedale in the state title game.
Since 2018, Homedale is 40-1 against teams other than Sugar-Salem.
“Sugar has had some loaded groups,” Holtry said. “You’re looking at a school that has close to 600 kids in their school and we have 370. However you want to skin it, the reality is reality. They’ve got more kids than we do and they’ve got more depth than we do. That’s why we are excited about the depth we have this year. It is something we haven’t had in the past.”
Included in Homedale’s returning players this year are 13 who were on the SRV’s all-conference list at the end of last season.
Quarterback Jaxon Dines is back for his third year as the Trojans’ starter, and he has fellow first-team selection Mason Strong back as his top receiver. With both players entering their senior years, Holtry said the Trojans will chuck the ball downfield a little more this season.
“One area of the game we wanted to improve this offseason was the passing game,” Holtry said. “We’ve been able to implement some new stuff scheme wise to get the ball in the air and spread out the offense a little bit more. The kids did a really good at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 7 on 7 this past weekend. We were able to beat Rocky Mountain in pool play, we beat Skyview twice, we beat Capital, we beat Timberline and had a lot of success in team camp.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Senior Sigmund Goode, who had a strong finish to last season, is another receiver Holtry pointed to this season. Oaklan Carson, Danny Lomeli and Rylan Binford were also receivers Holtry said could step up.
“We have a little more depth at the wide receiver spot where we feel like we can spread the ball around,” Holtry said. “They’re talented kids.”
One of Homedale’s biggest losses comes at running back, where Hayden Kincheloe, who rushed for nearly 4,000 yards in his career, graduated. Kincheloe, who will join Idaho’s football program in the spring, was the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year last season, averaging 181.9 rushing yards per game. But Holtry is excited about Trenton Fisher, an honorable mention all-conference selection at running back last year, to help Homedale keep the run production up.
“He’s capable, he has been capable,” Holtry said. “He probably would have been a starter on any other team in the conference last season, he’s that good. He was just behind Hayden Kincheloe and we run a single-back offense. It’s Trenton’s turn and we’re excited to see what he does.”
Fisher will run behind an experienced line which returns second-team all-conference selection Omar Rios, as well as honorable mentions Brodie White, Emario Cuellar and Michael Rose. Sophomore Brock Walker is also back after seeing considerable time as a freshman.
Rios and Chase Cooper return as defensive ends for the Trojans, while White, Cuellar and Caden Layne will rotate at the defensive tackle positions.
At linebacker, Homedale returns a pair of first-team All-Conference selections in Fisher and D’Orr Packer.
“We’re excited to have those two back,” Holtry said. “Rylan Binford is our other outside linebacker and then we’ve been rotating in Andrew Marston, who’s going to be a junior this year, he was JV last year along with Jeffrey Layne. They’ll be in the rotation in at outside linebacker, that’s the one spot we’re trying to solidify.”
In the defensive back, Strong was a first-team All-conference selection and Luke Henry was an honorable mention. Holtry said Dines will play at safety and Goode will see time at cornerback. Holtry also expects to see Elijah Renteria get additional time in the backfield.