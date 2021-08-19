It’s been a while since there’s been this much hype surrounding the Meridian football team.
After a season that saw the Warriors beat crosstown rival and perennial 5A Southern Idaho Conference power Mountain View for the first time in 13 years, Meridian returns several key pieces, particularly in the offensive skill positions and have definitely caught the attention of those around the league.
Meridian coach John Zamberlin said the chatter is hard to ignore these days, as he said his players are reading the accolades on social media. But he’s doing his best to focus the Warriors on the season ahead of them.
“We’re just approaching it trying to get better every day,” said Zamberlin. “It’s nice for the kids and school and program to start getting some recognition, but it’s going to be what we do on that field. So we’re just a blue-collar, go-to-work, try-to-get-better-everyday team. We’re really working on coaching our guys to get better and practice with great effort.”
Zamberlin certainly has plenty of talent to work with in the quest to get Meridian back to heights not seen since the 2007 state championship team. It starts with quarterback Malakai Martinez, a dual-threat quarterback who helped the Warriors’ offense reach the 40-point mark in back-to-back weeks last season for the first time since 2013. He was a second-team All-SIC West Division selection
Zamberlin, a former head coach at Central Washington and Idaho State, said his quarterback has been getting looks from Big Sky schools, but holds no scholarship offers yet.
“I really think that’s a mistake by a lot of people, this kid is a winner,” Zamberlin said. “You’re not going to find anybody better. When I say that, I coached college football for a long, long time, I’m not just telling you that because he’s one of my players. When I look at him and how he approaches things all the time and everything he does, his ability to move, run, scramble, throw, somebody is going to wind up with a gem. And people are going to be scratching their heads or get fired because they missed it.”
Martinez will have a pair of returning receivers to throw to in Davis Thacker and Quentin Riley.
Junior Tyson Acree has the speed that Zamberlin thinks can make him a solid third option to throw to while juniors Ryan Corder and Corban Freese could also take the next step.
Second-team all-conference running back Kross Antonnacchi also returns, and will team up with sophomore Marco Del Rio, a transfer from Capital High, to form a potent 1-2 running attack.
“Both those kids are going to be good players and touch the ball for us a lot,” said Zamberlin. “They offset each other really well.”
The Warriors are still trying to develop offensive linemen after losing a pair of all-conference players in that unit. Senior Ethan Capria, a transfer from Eagle, is one who Zamberlin expects to play on the line, as is senior Dylan Owsley.
On the defensive line, the Warriors have a rotation that the coach is happy with. Junior Jacob Hartsough and senior Carson Pinkerman both saw quite a bit of time at defensive end last year.
The linebacking group has a pair of returning all-conference players in junior Nathan Reynolds and senior Tristan Martinez. Max Gwilliam will also be in the linebacking corps.
The Warriors do lose three all-conference players at defensive back. But Coder and Ashton Gardner both saw significant playing time last year.
“We’re just trying to round that group into shape and try to get our best 11 on the field,” Zamberlin said.