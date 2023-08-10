Two years ago, the Kuna football team started 12 sophomores. The young Kavemen finished with a 1-8 record.
As juniors, that group helped Kuna make its the 5A State Playoffs. Now, with all 12 players back as three-year starters, the expectations for the Kavemen are even higher.
“This is that year where I think we’re going to get to reap the rewards of the hard work,” said third-year coach Jeff Schank. “Those sophomores who started my first year are going to be seniors this year. So, we’re going to have a ton of experience and quality players that have been doing all the right things for several years, now. We’re excited about where we’re going, we’re in a good spot and I think we have a good chance to go be pretty competitive.”
With all the returning experience and excitement, the Kavemen know that there is still a lot of work to put in, particularly in a competitive 5A Southern Idaho Conference. But if they can continue to do that, the coach believes the sky is the limit.
“We focus on doing things the right way,” Schank said. “That’s something we preach in our program, we try and get the kids to fall in love with the process. I promise them every day that if they continue to do things the right way, wins and losses tend to take care of themselves. We obviously have goals, we talk about making it to the state playoffs again, and our goal is to always play in the final game of the season.”
A lot of the returning experience comes on the offensive side of the ball, where 10 starters are back, including nine seniors who have started since their sophomore season.
The only area where Kuna doesn’t have experience, however, may be the most important. Sophomore Jackson Edwards and freshman Lino Senio are battling for the starting quarterback job, meaning Kuna will be young at that position.
But even without an established returning starter under center, Schank believes that the experience that surrounds whoever starts can help bring the new quarterback along.
“We’re going to be young at quarterback, but I still like us there,” Schank said. “Whoever it is going to be surrounded by a ton of talent and a ton of experience. I think there’s an opportunity for us to get in and out of a lot of different things and find ways to create easy reads and protect the quarterback, keep him clean.”
There will be a talented group of receivers to throw to, including first-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division selection Luke Snarr, second-team selection Luke Selto and all-conference honorable mention tight end Colton Deatherage.
Deatherage, a junior, is the only returning offensive starter who did not also start for Kuna in 2021.
Keshawn Kelly is also expected to have a big year at receiver.
“We just got a lot of threats,” said Schank. “That should make the quarterback’s life a little easier.”
Austin Lattimer will return as the lead running back, while Mario D'Orazio will be running back/fullback.
On the offensive line center Brock See and left guard Gavin Hindle are returning all-conference honorable mentions. Erich Koeppen will be at right guard, while Jaxon Peterson is at right tackle.
Kyle Miller transfers in from Thunder Ridge, where he was a three-year starter. He was an All-5A Southeast Idaho Conference honorable mention last season. Miller and returning starter Andrey Pelayo are battling for the left tackle job.
Compared to the offense, the defensive side will be a little more junior-heavy, Schank said.
Junior Jaydon Barker is a returning starter on the defensive line and will play on the end with junior Ashton Shroll on the other side, while senior Kody Biggs will play nose tackle.
Chase Larsen is a returning senior starter at linebacker, while juniors Casey Neff and Nick Stace will man other spots.
“Our entire linebacking crew is just really athletic and really fast,” Schank said. “We’re going to be a lot faster defensively, in general. We’re just not as big. But they’re little minions, they fly around, they sell out their bodies and I’m happy with what I’ve seen so far.”
Senior Hunter Lowe will be a safety/linebacker hybrid for the Kavemen, with Jay Monroe back as a returning cornerback. At the other cornerback position, juniors Blake Smith and Tyler Rasmussen are battling for the spot, with Schank saying he likes what he sees out of both.
Diego Valencia, who was a wide receiver last season, moves to the defense and will grab one of the safety spots.
“He’s kind of a ball hawk,” said Schank. “In my opinion, we probably should have had him paying defense for his entire high school career. He’s made some big plays for us over the spring and summer.”
Senior Mataio Jenkins will be a returning starter in the other safety spot.